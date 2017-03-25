Winds, chance for rain in the Las Vegas Valley

The valley will see windy days through the weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s forecast high is 73 degrees with gusty winds and a 20 percent chance for rain. Sunday should reach a 74-degree high.

Winds should continue through Wednesday with gusts up to 30 mph. Monday’s forecast high is 73 degrees with a slight chance of rain. Tuesday’s high should dip down to 71 degrees before Wednesday’s forecast 77-degree high.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.