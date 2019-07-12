102°F
Celebration brings 5,000 guests to Skye Canyon

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
July 12, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

Ed Bozarth Chevrolet co-sponsored the Fourth of July Celebration held at Skye Canyon, a master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas.

Kent Ahrens, general manager and partner of Ed Bozarth Nevada, joined Councilman Stavros Anthony, Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore and Councilwoman Victoria Seaman onstage to welcome 5,000 guests to the celebration. It was the quintessential Fourth of July with fireworks, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet.

Also attending with Ed Bozarth was the Vegas Valley Vettes, a local Corvette Club that Ed Bozarth Nevada sponsors.

“We were very proud to be with our northwest valley neighbors in a wonderful event that celebrated our country. It was a pleasure being in our own backyard for the fourth. We look forward to seeing everyone again next year,” Ahrens said.

THE LATEST
The 2020 Kia Telluride sport utility vehicle is available at Findlay Kia. (Findlay)
2020 Telluride in high-demand at Findlay Kia
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The Kia Telluride won “Best in Show” at Cars.com’s Detroit Auto Show earlier this year. Since the Telluride arrived at Findlay Kia in March, models have been purchased quickly.

Cortney and Bryce Alvord recently purchased two vehicles through the Findlay-Joydrive process. ...
Buy car online, get home delivery with Findlay-Joydrive
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Car buyers who want to forgo a trip to a dealership completely can now purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle online thanks to a partnership between Findlay Automotive Group and Joydrive. The newly purchased vehicle will be delivered to the customer’s home or place of business.

Las Vegas Lights goalie Thomas K. Olsen signs a soccer ball for unidentified young soccer playe ...
Findlay VW Henderson hosts event with Las Vegas Lights FC
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson presented Lunch With the Lights that included a meet-and-greet June 6 with pro soccer player Thomas K. Olsen, starting goalie for the Las Vegas Lights FC. The event drew hundreds of fans.

Green Valley High School student Molly Martin is seen with her 2019 Mazda3 purchased from Findl ...
Findlay Mazda offers Mazda3 for safety, style
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Parents of newly licensed teens will want to look at the redesigned Mazda3, which has been lauded for its safety, style, fuel efficiency and comfort.

American Red Cross of Southern Nevada's “Missing Types” campaign launched at Findlay Honda ...
Findlay answers American Red Cross’ call for blood
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The American Red Cross kicked off its “Missing Types” campaign at Findlay Honda Henderson in the Valley Automall. The organization is asking for blood donations.

Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming congratulates Clark High School graduate Angela ...
Clark High grad wins Findlay Chevrolet-sponsored contest
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Clark High School graduate was rewarded with a Chevrolet Sonic for her dedication to education. She was one of 759 local students who qualified for the Findlay Chevrolet-sponsored Drive for Excellence by maintaining a 3.7 grade point average or higher as well as attendance record of zero unexcused or unverified absences.