80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Auto News

Findlay VW Henderson hosts event with Las Vegas Lights FC

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
June 28, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

The art of creating and delivering a promotion includes countless elements, and one recent event presented by Findlay Volkswagen Henderson in the Valley Automall hit the ball out of the park.

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson presented Lunch With the Lights that included a meet-and-greet June 6 with pro soccer player Thomas K. Olsen, starting goalie for the Las Vegas Lights FC. The event drew hundreds of fans.

As Southern Nevadans witness an invasion of professional sports that now includes the Raiders of the NFL, the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA, the Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL and the Las Vegas Aviators minor league baseball team, the value of professional teams and events is reaching a fever pitch.

“We loved having Thomas here at Findlay VW Henderson,” said dealership General Manager Melisa Eichbauer. “His enthusiasm for the Lights FC fans and our city is infectious.

“He made every person in line feel special, especially the kids who came out to see him. Thomas Olsen is a true class act and representative of what ‘Vegas Born’ truly means.”

The dealership’s director of marketing, Marcy Colletti, said the event definitely drew a large crowd to Findlay Volkswagen Henderson.

“It’s amazing how we have seen the Vegas community unite and wholeheartedly embracing our local teams,” she said. “The passion from the city is palpable and is making a national statement: that being, that Las Vegas professional sports are here and all come with a fan base that is as strong as those teams who have been around for years.

“I feel that it is a privilege, a responsibility for us at Findlay Volkswagen Henderson as a local business to embrace and support our community, its fans, its players and its youth by using our platform to bring everyone closer together through events like Lunch With the Lights.”

Sponsorships for the event were provided by Chick-fil-A, Jarritos, ESPN and Llama Mama.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The 2020 Kia Telluride sport utility vehicle is available at Findlay Kia. (Findlay)
2020 Telluride in high-demand at Findlay Kia
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The Kia Telluride won “Best in Show” at Cars.com’s Detroit Auto Show earlier this year. Since the Telluride arrived at Findlay Kia in March, models have been purchased quickly.

Cortney and Bryce Alvord recently purchased two vehicles through the Findlay-Joydrive process. ...
Buy car online, get home delivery with Findlay-Joydrive
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Car buyers who want to forgo a trip to a dealership completely can now purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle online thanks to a partnership between Findlay Automotive Group and Joydrive. The newly purchased vehicle will be delivered to the customer’s home or place of business.

Classic cars from Atomic Motors will be on display at Saturday's Drive 25 car and golf showcase ...
Lake Las Vegas hosts Drive 25 on Saturday
Special to Drive

Hundreds of vehicles will be on display at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday as part of the Drive 25 car and golf showcase.

Findlay Cadillac is the official sponsor of the 14th annual Cadillac Through the Years car show ...
Cadillac Through the Years to be held Sunday at Town Square
Special to Drive

The 14th annual Cadillac Through the Years car show will be Sunday at Town Square Las Vegas, and the event promises to be another blockbuster show featuring 117 years of Cadillac design and performance.

MuscleCars at The Strip returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, April 26-28. (Getty)
MuscleCars at The Strip returns to Speedway
Special to Drive

One of the most celebrated aspects of Americana is the muscle car, an iconic example of the power of Detroit iron. Muscle car culture and drag racing are once again on display Friday through Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the return of MuscleCars at The Strip.

New truck sales are booming
By Mike Henle Special to Drive

Southern Nevada has endless opportunities for pickup truck drivers in a region that offers everything from the desert to the mountains. And whether a vehicle has two-wheel drive, front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, trucks are fast becoming the choice of young adults, millennials and baby boomers.

Motor Trend show to be held this weekend
Special to Drive

The Motor Trend International Auto Show returns to Las Vegas this weekend, bringing more than 350 of the latest automobile models from nearly 20 top manufacturers.

Green Car Factory showcases technology at SEMA
By Buck Wargo Special to Drive

A Las Vegas company is drawing on technology popular in Europe to change the way car and truck owners service their vehicle’s engines.