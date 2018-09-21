4 companies considering Northern Nevada

Four companies that are considering building or relocating operations in Northern Nevada received tax abatements from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development Thursday.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval speaks during a governors' meeting in February in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Four companies that are considering building or relocating operations in Northern Nevada received tax abatements from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development Thursday.

The GOED approved a total of more than $14.6 million in tax abatements for existing, expanding and new Nevada companies in return for more than $38 million in new tax revenue. Between $2.6 million and $10.6 million was awarded to existing, expanding and new companies in Northern Nevada, depending on whether an industrial gas company moves to Storey or Clark County.

Air Liquide Advanced Technologies:

Approved tax abatements: $7,992,200 if location is in Storey County

Industrial gas company Air Liquide Advanced Technologies is interested in building a hydrogen production, liquefaction and distribution facility in Clark County or Storey County that would be dedicated to the production of renewable liquid hydrogen from landfill gas to power fuel-cell electric vehicles. This would be the world’s first facility totally dedicated to this market. The company would hire 16 employees within the first year of operations at an average hourly wage of $27.53.

Arconic

Approved tax abatements: $1,320,913

Schlosser Forge Company, which operates in Washoe County as Arconic, is considering expanding its manufacturing operations in Verdi by constructing a 12,500-square-foot heat treatment facility. The company would add 15 jobs with an average wage of $26.57 in the first year of operations.

SendCutSend

Approved tax abatements: $1,215,258

Aerospace manufacturer SendCutSend plans to establish and operate a new aerospace and industrial manufacturing facility in Reno that would house the company’s headquarters, as well as design, management, production and logistics operations. The company would hire six new employees within the first year at an average wage of $29.05.

The Power-Sonic Corporation

Approved tax abatements: $135,452

Power storage company Power-Sonic is considering relocating its headquarters, warehousing and distribution center operations from San Diego, California to Reno. The company would hire 50 employees within the first year of operations at an average wage of $40.52.

Contact Bailey Schulz @bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.