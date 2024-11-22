50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

$50 parking, $500 jackets: Here are the most common price hikes during F1

A crew continues to finish the tower near the Heineken Trophy Club beside Koval Lane and the Fl ...
A crew continues to finish the tower near the Heineken Trophy Club beside Koval Lane and the Flamingo Road bridge along the track of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Gran Prix on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
An unidentified local resident won nearly $450,000 on a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot at Palace S ...
Local resident wins nearly $450K with Pai Gow win at off-Strip casino
A security guard bikes near the Paris Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, early Thursday, ...
It just got a little easier to become a casino security guard in Nevada
New York New York, left, Excalibur hotel and casino and MGM Grand are seen Thursday, Sept. 14, ...
Family files wrongful death lawsuit against Strip casino following poolside incident
Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Veg ...
Luxury retailer opens doors at Fontainebleau, more coming
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2024 - 7:30 pm
 
Updated November 21, 2024 - 7:32 pm

One hundred thousand visitors are expected for this weekend’s Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix — here are some of the most common price hikes locals and visitors can expect to see during the race.

Parking

Event parking always comes with a price hike and Formula 1 is no different. Expect to pay a premium for parking, even at places you wouldn’t normally have to.

One of the most surprising charges is for the typically free Fashion Show Las Vegas mall on the Strip. Self-parking and valet will cost visitors $50 on Thursday and Friday and $80 on race day. Although, if you spend $150 inside the mall the valet fee can be comped; the same cannot be said for self-parking.

The Sahara Las Vegas is still offering free parking and is located close to the Monorail, with $1 tickets for locals. Additionally, Trump International Hotel and The Shops at Crystals still offers free valet. At the Wynn, the first three hours are free and it’s $20 for 24 hours after.

Even with parking hacks, traffic can still make getting to the race site pretty difficult and parking structures fill up early, and quick.

Merchandise

Walking the Strip, some people are dressed head to toe in F1 merchandise, but it’ll come with a hefty price tag.

Inside the Formula 1 Las Vegas Hub at the Grand Canal Shoppes visitors can shop all things Las Vegas Grand Prix, from team merchandise to Peanuts licensed items, some with price tags of over $400.

To rep your favorite team, it can cost up to $110 for a T-shirt. A specialty LVGP leather jacket costs $500. For a LVGP show car, that’ll be $300.

Don’t expect to find knock-offs. Most Strip locations sell official F1 merchandise for the same price.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Servers and other contractors continue to set of tables for a pre-race dining experience on the ...
Grand Prix Plaza 2025 experiences revealed
By / RJ

If attending the Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building is not in your budget, next year the space will be open to the public for various experiences.

FILE - Audience members gather at Made By Google for new product announcements at Google on Aug ...
Break up Google? Regulators seek to force Chrome sale
By Michael Liedtke The Associated Press

The recommended penalties underscore how severely regulators operating under President Joe Biden believe Google should be punished following an August ruling by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta that branded Google as a monopolist.

MORE STORIES