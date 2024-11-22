$50 parking, $500 jackets: Here are the most common price hikes during F1

Events are known for price hikes and Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is no different. Here are some price hikes to lookout for during race weekend.

A crew continues to finish the tower near the Heineken Trophy Club beside Koval Lane and the Flamingo Road bridge along the track of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Gran Prix on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One hundred thousand visitors are expected for this weekend’s Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix — here are some of the most common price hikes locals and visitors can expect to see during the race.

Parking

Event parking always comes with a price hike and Formula 1 is no different. Expect to pay a premium for parking, even at places you wouldn’t normally have to.

One of the most surprising charges is for the typically free Fashion Show Las Vegas mall on the Strip. Self-parking and valet will cost visitors $50 on Thursday and Friday and $80 on race day. Although, if you spend $150 inside the mall the valet fee can be comped; the same cannot be said for self-parking.

The Sahara Las Vegas is still offering free parking and is located close to the Monorail, with $1 tickets for locals. Additionally, Trump International Hotel and The Shops at Crystals still offers free valet. At the Wynn, the first three hours are free and it’s $20 for 24 hours after.

Even with parking hacks, traffic can still make getting to the race site pretty difficult and parking structures fill up early, and quick.

Merchandise

Walking the Strip, some people are dressed head to toe in F1 merchandise, but it’ll come with a hefty price tag.

Inside the Formula 1 Las Vegas Hub at the Grand Canal Shoppes visitors can shop all things Las Vegas Grand Prix, from team merchandise to Peanuts licensed items, some with price tags of over $400.

To rep your favorite team, it can cost up to $110 for a T-shirt. A specialty LVGP leather jacket costs $500. For a LVGP show car, that’ll be $300.

Don’t expect to find knock-offs. Most Strip locations sell official F1 merchandise for the same price.

