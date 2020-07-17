A 3rd Louis Vuitton store is open in Las Vegas

The men’s store is the third on Las Vegas Boulevard and overlooks the Fountains of Bellagio.

The new men’s store is a continuation of the women’s store within Bellagio as it has the same façade treatment. (Louis Vuitton)

The store features floor to ceiling windows, leather shelves, wood ceilings and a unique design concept. (Louis Vuitton)

A third Louis Vuitton men’s store is open in Las Vegas.

The men’s store, which opened Friday, has a façade treatment unique from the men’s stores at Wynn Las Vegas and the Forum Shops at Caesars.

The store design incorporates art and design that reference that French fashion house’s history and craftsmanship.

Overlooking the Fountains of Bellagio, the new location features an art piece of stainless-steel blades individually twisted with Louis Vuitton’s iconic VVN colored leather and internally lit to create a kinetic effect.

As guests enter, they will find the store’s first room, framed on either side by walls devoted to leather goods.

The store’s vast wooden ceiling dips in the center to highlight products related to travel and then soars into a gallery space lined with a display of shoes and ready-to-wear.

An outdoor terrace filled with native desert palms offers views of the fountains for private client appointments.

The store carries all of the brand’s men’s categories including shoes, watches and travel.

