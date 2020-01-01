Ad promotes Las Vegas during ball drop in New York’s Times Square

As the glittering New Year’s Eve ball dropped in Times Square in New York at midnight on Tuesday night, an ad atop the 200-foot-tall LED signage behind it beckoned viewers to visit Las Vegas.

Confetti drops over the crowd as the clock strikes midnight during the New Year's celebration as seen from the New York Marriott Marquis in New York's Times Square, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The ad showed the logo used by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority with the words “VISITLASVEGAS.COM” below it.

The Times Square Alliance website describes Times Square as “the most valuable advertising opportunity in the world,” and estimates 1 million people were in Times Square on Tuesday, with millions watching nationwide and over a billion worldwide.