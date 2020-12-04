Agency has 3 weeks to pay 9,000 jobless claims, court finds

A Nevada judge held in contempt the state’s employment department Thursday for failing to follow his July order that they resume paying benefits to some workers who’d previously received them.

Thousands of independent contractors and those who are self employed have experiencing payment delays with DETR’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filing system, which rolled out in Nevada with technical glitches and weeks after the federal program was announced. Some PUA filers protest their plight on Friday, June 12, 2020 in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building along E. Washington Ave. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After months of suffering in legal limbo, some independent contractors and gig workers may receive a lifeline by month’s end.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has three weeks to release frozen Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits to claimants who’d previously received them, a Washoe County judge ruled Thursday.

Judge Barry Breslow held the department in contempt Thursday for failing to follow his July 22 order that the agency resume paying benefits to those workers by July 28. Breslow’s order applies to 9,481 PUA claimants whose payments the department halted after determining they may be eligible for other benefits programs.

The hearing was part of a lawsuit filed in May on behalf of gig workers seeking immediate payment of pending PUA claims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

