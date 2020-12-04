45°F
Business

Agency has 3 weeks to pay 9,000 jobless claims, court finds

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2020 - 5:08 pm
 
Updated December 3, 2020 - 5:30 pm
Thousands of independent contractors and those who are self employed have experiencing payment delays with DETR’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filing system, which rolled out in Nevada with technical glitches and weeks after the federal program was announced. Some PUA filers protest their plight on Friday, June 12, 2020 in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building along E. Washington Ave. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After months of suffering in legal limbo, some independent contractors and gig workers may receive a lifeline by month’s end.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has three weeks to release frozen Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits to claimants who’d previously received them, a Washoe County judge ruled Thursday.

Judge Barry Breslow held the department in contempt Thursday for failing to follow his July 22 order that the agency resume paying benefits to those workers by July 28. Breslow’s order applies to 9,481 PUA claimants whose payments the department halted after determining they may be eligible for other benefits programs.

The hearing was part of a lawsuit filed in May on behalf of gig workers seeking immediate payment of pending PUA claims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

THE LATEST
A Southwest Airlines plane taxis at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. ...
Southwest warns over 6.8K employees of possible furloughs
By / RJ

After what SouthWest Airlines called “a lack of meaningful progress in negotiations” with multiple unions, Las Vegas’ busiest carrier issued Thursday issued notices that over 6,800 employees could be furloughed.

Robert Gober (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Man accused of trying to scam car dealerships
By / RJ

A man who claimed to be a sovereign citizen was arrested by police who said he tried to carry out a vehicle lien scam targeting Las Vegas Valley car dealerships over the summer.

This March 17, 2020, photo shows a Walmart store in Mebane, N.C. Walmart says for the fourth ti ...
Walmart to give workers $700M in 4th round of virus bonuses
By Anne D’Innocenzio The Associated Press

Walmart says for the fourth time during the pandemic it will be giving its 1.5 million U.S. part-time and full-time employees additional cash bonuses for their work.