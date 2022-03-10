54°F
Aging Wellness Expo returns for spring — this time in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2022 - 9:46 am
 
Visitors participate in a physical activity at the active Lounge by CenterWell Primary Care dur ...
Visitors participate in a physical activity at the active Lounge by CenterWell Primary Care during the AgeWell Expo at the Red Rock hotel-casino in Las Vegas in 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Review-Journal’s Aging Wellness Expo is returning this spring — this time in Henderson.

The expo for active adults 50 and older, presented by Optum Care Network of Nevada and sponsored by the Review-Journal, will take place at the M Resort from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 19.

It’s an opportunity for “thousands of locals who wish to improve their lives in every way,” said Chase Rankin, the Review-Journal’s senior vice president of sales.

Admission and parking are free.

“This year’s lineup of exhibitors showcases the very companies, organizations, experts, services, and sponsors our RJ community values,” Rankin said.

Representatives from health, financial and home improvement companies will be on hand, along with multiple resources and snacks and juice from Comprehensive Cancer Centers.

Speakers at the event will cover topics such as healthy living, preventative screenings, legal and identity theft protection, exercise and Medicare basics. Expect prize giveaways and YMCA of Southern Nevada demonstrations including Hot Hula Fitness, Silver Knuckles and Multi-level Yoga.

Other entertainment includes a production of vintage ’40s vocals called “Swing It Girls,” the cast of “FRIENDS!” and comedy magician Farrell Dillon.

The event began in 2015 and was held two times a year in 2018 and 2019. The in-person expo returned after a yearlong hiatus on Aug. 28 and will resume its twice-a-year schedule going forward.

Review-Journal executive editor Glenn Cook, politics and government editor Steve Sebelius, health reporter Mary Hynes, and “7@7” video news anchors Renee Summerour, Jenn Auh and Cassie Soto will greet attendees in the RJ Village. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez will make a presentation at the expo.

Visit reviewjournal.com/agingwellness/ for updates and the details on the upcoming expo in the fall.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

