Albertsons breaks ground for new Las Vegas store

Tuesday’s groundbreaking for a new Albertsons grocery store ended years of waiting for several parties

Albertsons Grocery Store (Thinkstock)

The intersection of Hualapai Way and Deer Springs Way where an Albertons store is scheduled to open in November, in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People attend the Albertsons store groundbreaking ceremony at the intersection of Hualapai Way and Deer Springs Way in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Lori Raya, left, Southern California division president for Albertsons, with Steve Berndt, west region vice president of real estate for Albertsons, during an Albertsons groundbreaking ceremony at the intersection of Hualapai Way and Deer Springs Way in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

— About two years since the developer sought building permits.

— About 10 years since Albertsons built an original store in the valley.

— About 11 years since resident Walt Dittrich moved to the area and hoped something would take up the vacant land at Hualapai and Deer Springs ways.

“I moved up here for the views, the friendly neighbors,” said Dittrich, president of the Providence master-planned community’s homeowners association. “This will make it better.”

Developer Hank Gordon of Laurich Properties said the shopping center should finish around November.

Part of his uphill battle involved neighbors’ concerns about traffic and a tavern expected inside the shopping center within a mile of Centennial High School.

In February, only Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian voted against the 4,000-square-foot tavern, according to City Council minutes.

Albertsons chose the area for the growing population, Regional President Lori Raya said. According to the company’s website, there are 26 Albertsons stores in Las Vegas, four in Henderson and one each in Boulder City, North Las Vegas, Pahrump and Elko.

The store will have a more modern design than the Albertsons opened in an already existing space on Blue Diamond Road less than a year ago, Raya said.

“We want to grow in Las Vegas,” she said.

