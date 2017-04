The new location will give out $10 gift cards, one card per family, to the first 100 customers following a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. (Thinkstock)

Albertsons on Wednesday is opening a new location at 7975 Blue Diamond Road near intersection with Buffalo Drive.

The new location will give out $10 gift cards, one card per family, to the first 100 customers following a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Each location staffs about 220 employees.

The store director is Kenny Benedict.

This new store will have a Starbucks, juice bar and sushi counter among its features.

