Allegiant begins Ogden-to-Las Vegas route

OGDEN, Utah — Allegiant Airlines is now flying nonstop from Ogden to Sin City.
The Standard-Examiner reports the new flight service officially launched Friday.
According to the airline, it will fly from Ogden-Hinckley Airport to Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport twice a week.
The one-way fares will cost a minimum of $46.
Allegiant last month opened up flight service from Ogden to Los Angeles.
The Nevada-based airline is looking to expand commercial flights at Ogden airport to other places including Oakland, California and Florida.