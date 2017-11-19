ad-fullscreen
Business

Allegiant begins Ogden-to-Las Vegas route

The Associated Press
November 18, 2017 - 10:25 pm
 

OGDEN, Utah — Allegiant Airlines is now flying nonstop from Ogden to Sin City.

The Standard-Examiner reports the new flight service officially launched Friday.

According to the airline, it will fly from Ogden-Hinckley Airport to Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport twice a week.

The one-way fares will cost a minimum of $46.

Allegiant last month opened up flight service from Ogden to Los Angeles.

The Nevada-based airline is looking to expand commercial flights at Ogden airport to other places including Oakland, California and Florida.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Business Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like