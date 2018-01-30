Amazon, Buffett, JPMorgan to create landmark health care firm

Amazon, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and the New York bank JPMorgan Chase are teaming up to create health care company “free from profit-making incentives and constraints.”

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett will be joining forces with Amazon's Jeff Bezos and JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon yo create a company that would be "free from profit-making incentives."(Nati Harnik/AP)

SEATTLE — Amazon, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and the New York bank JPMorgan Chase are teaming up to create health care company “free from profit-making incentives and constraints.”

Buffett, in a prepared statement Tuesday, called the skyrocketing costs of health care in the U.S. the “hungry tapeworm on the American economy.”

The ambitious goal, they say, is in the early planning stages, but the seismic nature of the announcement sent a shockwave through the health industry.

Shares of health care companies are falling in early trading.