Arizona health care company expands operations to Nevada

The company, which provides holistic care options to medically at-risk populations, is expanding its services to Medicaid clients next month in Nevada.

Home health care includes nursing care, physical therapy and other medical needs for Medicare recipients who are homebound. (Getty Images)

Jayme Ambrose is the CEO for the Arizona-based health care company Adobe Population Health, which is expanding its operations in Nevada. (Adobe Population Health)

The logo for the Arizona-based healthcare company Adobe Population Health which is expanding its operations in Nevada. (Adobe Population Health)

Adobe Population Health is expanding its operations in Nevada by opening offices in Las Vegas and Reno.

Phoenix-based Adobe Population Health, an interventional care management company, provides virtual and in-home visits to assess a client’s current level of health and can connect them to a variety of health care professionals and social workers as needed.

The company uses its visits not only to look at the medical condition of a person but also their surrounding quality of life, Adobe Population Health CEO Jayme Ambrose said.

“We’re also looking, do they have enough money for food, are they safe in their home, and can they pay for their medications,” Ambrose said. “What are all their needs and are they being met, because we know that if we improve the quality of life, for the population that we serve, then their overall health care costs are going to go down, and their health will improve.”

Adobe Population Health has been operational in Nevada for the past year, serving only Medicare clients, but it will expand its operations to Medicaid patients starting in September. It will work to find commercial insurance partners in the near future, Ambrose said.

The company has seven offices across Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada. Adobe Population Health also has an app that works throughout Nevada to connect people to the closest care providers available.

Adobe Population Health has more than 300 employees at its seven locations and it serves about 200,000 people, although there are plans to expand its coverage to 300,000 people by the end of the year, according to Ambrose. She said for Nevada, the company plans to have up to 80 employees supporting its operations and have 70,000 clients by the end of the year.

Ambrose said the company has focused on expansion in Nevada since the challenges of providing health care to at-risk populations here are similar to those in Adobe Population Health’s home state of Arizona, both in levels of poverty and access to care.

The goal for the company is to grow significantly over the next three to five years with Ambrose targeting operations in 30 states throughout the U.S. after it builds out its operation in the Southwest.

Focus on higher risk patients

Adobe Population Health focuses on serving higher-risk health populations such as older adults and people with chronic health conditions. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that of Clark County’s 2.3 million residents that 15.8 percent are over the age of 65, which equates to just over 367,000 people.

In addition to looking at medical and social factors, Adobe Population Health uses proprietary technology to determine health and risk factors for each client such as demographic and ZIP code information to determine how soon a person should be visited by a medical professional. Those in a higher risk category get visited sooner than others that are lower risk, although the company tries to visit all of its new clients within the first 90 days of enrollment.

“How we focus on reducing hospitalizations … is helping to identify where is that low-hanging fruit that can impact a patient’s lives,” Ambrose said. “If we improve the quality of life, we’re going to decrease health care costs, that’s been the premise of the company all along.”

The company’s website states that its methods have reduced hospitalization rates among its highest-risk clients by 10 percent and a 75 percent reduction in overall ER claims.

