Which company has the most hotel rooms in Las Vegas?

The MGM Grand is shown in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New York New York, left, Excalibur hotel and casino and MGM Grand are seen Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Cosmopolitan and. New York New York, both MGM properties, are seen on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The MGM Grand, right, stands amongst other resorts, hotels and casinos on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Tropicana, Luxor, Excalibur, New York New York, Park MGM, Cosmopolitan, MGM and others are seen Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MGM Resorts International not only is Nevada’s largest employer, with around 50,000 workers, but as a company it has more hotel rooms in Las Vegas than any other.

The company has nearly 37,000 rooms, or roughly 24 percent of the entire Southern Nevada hotel room inventory.

Those 37,000 rooms are distributed among 13 properties — some of them shared within one building or complex.

What does MGM own in Las Vegas? Here’s a list:

— MGM Grand, 5,044 rooms, opened in 1993. The company’s largest property also is home to The Signature at MGM Grand, which has 1,728 condominium units that can be used as hotel rooms.

— Luxor, 4,407 rooms, opened in 1993.

— Aria, 4,004 rooms, opened in 2009. The Aria is also home to the nongaming Vdara, 1,495 suites, also opened in 2009.

— Excalibur, 3,981 rooms. MGM’s entry in the low-end market, which opened in 1990.

— Bellagio, 3,933 rooms. MGM’s entry in the high-end market, which opened in 1998.

— Mandalay Bay, 3,209 rooms, which also leases four floors of rooms to Four Seasons Hotel and is connected to the 1,117-suite nongaming Delano. Mandalay Bay opened in 1999; the attached Delano, formerly known as THEHotel, opened in 2003.

— The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3,033 rooms, opened in 2010. MGM’s most recent acquisition (2022).

— Park MGM, formerly known as Monte Carlo, 2,700 rooms, including 293 rooms designated as NoMad, opened in 1996.

— New York-New York, MGM’s smallest Las Vegas hotel property at 2,024 rooms, opened in 1997.

