BLM looks to sell almost 90 acres of Las Vegas Valley land

The Bureau of Land Management is looking to sell almost 90 acres of Las Vegas Valley land.

A U.S. Government office building at 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas houses the Bureau of Land Management and other services. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto)

The federal agency, part of the Interior Department, announced Friday that it is seeking public comments on a proposal to auction off 87.5 acres of government-owned land.

The 45-day comment period ends Aug. 23, and the sale is scheduled to be held Sept. 27 in North Las Vegas city council chambers at 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North.

According to the news release, the parcels’ fair market value will be announced at least 30 days before the sale.

Las Vegas homebuilders and other real estate investors typically buy land at BLM auctions.

