Blue Bell Creameries opens Henderson facility

Blue Bell will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Henderson facility at 10 a.m. today

Blue Bell Creameries executives stock ice cream on shelves at an Albertsons grocery store in Henderson Monday, March 28, 2022. Monday marked the first day Blue Bell products returned to Southern Nevada stores. A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 30, at the company’s new branch distribution facility, 51 Conestoga Way in Henderson. The event, which is open to the public, includes a tour of the 14,000-square-foot facility and free ice cream samples.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Blue Bell Ice Cream driver Jason Goens loads product at an Albertsons grocery store in Henderson Monday, March 28, 2022. Monday marked the first day Blue Bell Creameries products returned to Southern Nevada stores. A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 30, at the company’s new branch distribution facility, 51 Conestoga Way in Henderson. The event, which is open to the public, includes a tour of the 14,000-square-foot facility and free ice cream samples.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Blue Bell held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new facility at 51 Conestoga Way in Henderson on Wednesday.

The Henderson facility is a distribution center with cold space storage, warehouse space and office space, executive director of marketing Joe Robertson said. Approximately 25 to 30 people were hired, mostly full-time positions, to run sales and shipping operations.

The ceremony was open to the public and tours of the facility, including free ice cream samples, will be available between 10 a.m. and noon, the company said.

The company also will host several sampling events in March and April at grocery stores located in Las

Vegas and Henderson.

Trucks began rolling out the first shipments of the ice cream to local grocery stores Monday morning. The Brenham, Texas-based brand previously operated in Las Vegas from 2014 to 2015, but left the area due to a recall, Robertson said.