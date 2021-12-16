Blue Bell ice cream returning to the Las Vegas Valley

Ice cream fans will have something to scream about soon as Blue Bell Creameries announced it is returning to Las Vegas and surrounding cities.

Blue Bell Creameries announced it is returning to Las Vegas and its surrounding cities next spring.

Blue Bell is building a 14,000 square foot distribution facility in Henderson. The company will also begin hiring for several positions, including driver, salesperson, office manager, office clerks, shipping clerks and merchandisers.

No store locations were announced, but Blue Bell will be available at most major supermarkets and drug stores when it returns to the area. The new distribution area will include Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, Henderson, Mesquite and Pahrump.

