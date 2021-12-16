46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Business

Blue Bell ice cream returning to the Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2021 - 11:15 am
 
(@ILoveBlueBell/Twitter)
(@ILoveBlueBell/Twitter)

Ice cream fans will have something to scream about next year.

Blue Bell Creameries announced it is returning to Las Vegas and its surrounding cities next spring.

Blue Bell is building a 14,000 square foot distribution facility in Henderson. The company will also begin hiring for several positions, including driver, salesperson, office manager, office clerks, shipping clerks and merchandisers.

No store locations were announced, but Blue Bell will be available at most major supermarkets and drug stores when it returns to the area. The new distribution area will include Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, Henderson, Mesquite and Pahrump.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Clark County backslides on mask mandate, others show progress
Clark County backslides on mask mandate, others show progress
2
Mirage to be transformed into ‘brand-new resort’ on Strip
Mirage to be transformed into ‘brand-new resort’ on Strip
3
Hosting a Super Bowl always comes with a cost
Hosting a Super Bowl always comes with a cost
4
2 students hospitalized after knife pulled during high school fight
2 students hospitalized after knife pulled during high school fight
5
Father found dead, son on the run in east Las Vegas homicide
Father found dead, son on the run in east Las Vegas homicide
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas celebrates Super Bowl announcement on marquees
RJ

Marquees around the Strip and downtown Las Vegas proclaimed Wednesday’s announcement, including the Viva Vision canopy at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas.

The Smith's grocery store at 850 S. Rancho Drive in Las Vegas, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Erik Ver ...
Smith’s parent company targets unvaccinated staff
By Michelle Chapman The Associated Press

Kroger, which owns Smith’s Food & Drug stores in the Las Vegas Valley, is ending some benefits for unvaccinated workers as big employers attempt to compel more of their workforce to become vaccinated.