Boyd Gaming Corp. reports 75 percent revenue drop

Main Street Station, operated by Boyd Gaming Corp., on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boyd Gaming Corp. reported a decrease in visitation and revenue in the second quarter amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue was $209.9 million, down 75 percent from the same period last year. Net loss was $108.5 million for the quarter, or $0.96 per share.

The company has reopened all but three of its 29 properties; the Eastside Cannery, Main Street Station and Eldorado Casino in Southern Nevada have yet to reopen.

President and CEO Keith Smith said the company has been off to an “excellent start” since reopenings began, with “significant companywide margin improvement” while keeping compliant with new regulations, which include gaming capacity reductions.

“While overall visitation and revenues are down, spend per visit is robust, and we have successfully streamlined operating and marketing expenses to drive margin gains (in the Midwest, South and Las Vegas segments),” Smith said in a Tuesday news release. “These positive operating trends are continuing into July, giving us confidence that we can sustain increased efficiencies in our operating model.”

Smith also said the company is making “great progress” with new technology, pointing to the launch of its Stardust Social Casino Mobile app this month and the company’s partnership with online gaming company FanDuel Group in Pennsylvania.

For Boyd, like many other casino operators, the pandemic has had a significant impact. This month, the company laid off at least 2,500 Nevada employees as Las Vegas visitation numbers stood well below pre-pandemic levels.

