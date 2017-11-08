Broadcasters exec Sewald selected as new CEO for Las Vegas Metro Chamber

Mary Beth Sewald will leave her role as CEO of the Nevada Broadcasters Association to assume the role of CEO at the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Mary Beth Sewald has been selected as CEO of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber. Las Vegas Metro Chamber

The Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce has a new CEO.

Mary Beth Sewald will leave her role as CEO of the Nevada Broadcasters Association to take over the business-focused nonprofit.

Current chamber CEO Kristin McMillan announced her resignation in July after six years as president and chief executive officer of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce.

McMillan said she’ll work through Dec. 31.

Sewald has led the broadcasters association since January 2015. Before that, she was general manager of KRNV News 4 in Reno, according to her account on the LinkedIn social network

She received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from University of Missouri in 1990. She received a master’s degree in business administration from UNLV.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.