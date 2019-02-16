MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Inside Gaming

Caesars bankruptcy main contributor of 2018 casinos’ net loss

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2019 - 7:45 am
 

The big headline that emerged from this month’s release of the state Gaming Control Board’s 2018 Gaming Abstract was that Nevada casinos lost millions of dollars in the last fiscal year.

But before anybody jumps to conclusions that a crash is near or that those parking and resort fees are ruining the Strip, remember that the Control Board’s annual report provides combined figures and that one prominent company — Caesars Entertainment Corp. — was operating under bankruptcy protection in that time frame.

So it shouldn’t be that shocking to learn that from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, 289 Nevada casinos that annually gross over $1 million in gaming revenue lost a total of $1.168 billion.

What’s most telling is that the Las Vegas Strip market, which includes 45 licensees, generated $1.697 billion in losses, meaning just about everybody else was in the black for the year. The Boulder Strip showed income of $167.6 million, while downtown Las Vegas showed $115.4 million.

Only one other market statewide, South Shore Lake Tahoe, showed a loss, which demonstrates, once again, how important that 4-mile stretch of neon is to the state’s economy.

The Strip loss was a dramatic contrast to the abstract’s 2017 numbers, which showed net income nearly tripling from the previous year to $814 million.

The abstract is a wealth of statistical information that shows net income, money spent by patrons on gaming, rooms, food, beverages and other attractions by county and by the board’s 13 geographic market areas statewide.

The report shows gaming revenue — everything brought in from slot machines, table games and the race and sports books — as well as total revenue, which includes rooms, food and beverage, and entertainment. The report also totals the average number of employees, room occupancy rates, revenue per room, and revenue per square foot of casino floor space.

What it doesn’t do is break down figures by property, thus protecting the proprietary information of privately held companies.

But the abstract does list the 15 publicly held corporations that operated 61 properties within the time frame of the report. In the 2018 fiscal year, the 61 properties accounted for 76.2 percent of the total gaming revenue generated statewide during the fiscal year.

Net income and revenue from public companies are routinely reported quarterly and as most stock-watchers know, we’re currently in the midst of the 2018 fourth-quarter earnings season.

Some key takeaways from this year’s gaming abstract:

Statewide, $11.596 billion in gaming revenue was generated by 289 licensees. That’s 4.4 percent ahead of the previous year and 42.8 percent of the total revenue of $27.108 billion collected, which was 3.6 percent more than the previous year. Casinos paid $874.4 million, or 7.5 percent, in gaming taxes and fees.

In Clark County, $9.984 billion in gaming revenue was generated by 168 licensees. That’s 4.1 percent ahead of the previous year and 41.2 percent of the total revenue of $24.231 billion collected, which was 3.2 percent more than the previous year.

On the Strip, $6.288 billion in gaming revenue was generated by 45 licensees. That’s 4.1 percent ahead of the previous year and 34.3 percent of the total revenue of $18.308 billion collected, which was 3.1 percent more than the previous year. That really shows how Strip rooms and amenities have become far more important to properties than the gaming floor.

In downtown Las Vegas, 17 licensees generated $633.1 million in gaming revenue. That’s 3.2 percent ahead of the previous year and 50.2 percent of the total revenue of $1.261 billion collected, which was 2.7 percent more than the previous year. Clearly, it’s more about the gambling than the amenities downtown.

The Strip room occupancy rate for the year was 91.4 percent, with July the highest (96.8 percent) and December the lowest (80.2 percent). Downtown, the overall rate was 87.4 percent with March the highest (92.6 percent) and December the lowest (77.7 percent).

On the Strip, the average daily room rate was $174.01, average daily slot revenue per machine per day was $113.58 and average table revenue (including bingo and keno) was $92.40 per room, per day. Downtown, the room rate was $77.49, slot revenue was $138.39 and table revenue was $46.63.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

Business
Dig This opens new location In Las Vegas
Remember when you were a kid and played with construction toys in the sand box? Dig This Las Vegas has the same idea, except instead of toy bulldozers, you get to play with the real thing. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Town Square developer Jim Stuart building again in Las Vegas
Las Vegas’ real estate bubble took developers on a wild ride, something Jim Stuart knows all too well. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Salon opens at Veterans Village
T.H.E. Salon, owned by Nicole Christie, celebrated their opening at the Veterans Village with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Southwest Airlines considering Las Vegas-Hawaii flights
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly says the airline is "very focused" on Hawaii. Hawaiians have a strong presence in Las Vegas.The city’s unofficial status is “Hawaii’s ninth island.” In 2018, at least 2,958 people from Hawaii moved to Nevada. Of those, 88.7 percent moved into Clark County, according to driver license surrender data. According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, 310,249 people came to Las Vegas from Hawaii in 2018.
Fewer Nevadans are celebrating Valentine's Day
Fewer Nevadans are celebrating Valentine's Day. About 1.2 million Nevadans are expected to celebrate this year, a 5 percent drop from 2018. A growing number of people consider Valentine’s Day over-commercialized. Others weren’t interested in the holiday or had nobody to celebrate with. But spending is expected to rise. Those who do celebrate are buying for more people. The average American is expected to spend about $162 this year for Valentine’s Day, a 57 percent jump from a decade prior. Katherine Cullen, director of industry and consumer insights at NRF
Foreclosures of mansions in Las Vegas
Las Vegas was ground zero for America's foreclosure crisis after the housing bubble burst. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rick Helfenbein talks about the impact of tariffs on the clothing industry
MAGIC fashion convention showcases men's clothing trends
The MAGIC fashion convention has come to Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center to showcase some of the hottest clothing trends for men. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Air flight attendants learn how to handle a water landing
Field instructor Ashleigh Markel talks about training prospective flight attendants for Allegiant Air getting live training with a raft for a water landing at the Heritage Park Aquatic Complex in Henderson on Monday. (John Hornberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks about the new Smith & Wollensky restaurant coming to the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks about the new Smith & Wollensky restaurant coming to the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery talks about Las Vegas return
Michael Feighery, CEO of Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group, discusses the restaurant's upcoming return to the Las Vegas Strip.
Apartments to Come to Hughes Center
Developer Eric Cohen discusses his current building project at the Hughes Center office park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Stratosphere to rebrand to The STRAT
The Stratosphere, a 1,150-foot-tall property in Las Vegas will be renamed The STRAT Hotel, Casino and Skypod.
Local designers’ picks for the Las Vegas Market
The trends that local interior designers are noticing at the Las Vegas Market this year. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trends in bath products at Las Vegas Market
Camille Herd, the showroom manager for European Bath Kitchen Tile & Stone, talks about the popularity of free-standing bath tubs. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Kitchen trends at Las Vegas Winter Market
Las Vegas Winter Market displayed kitchen trends that mirror common dining accessories at Strip eateries. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Emerging trends in gifts at Las Vegas Market
Julie Smith Vincenti, curator for the First Look showroom tour on gifts and lifestyle, talks about the emerging trends in those categories for this season. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Las Vegas house prices are rising
Southern Nevada home prices were up 12 percent year-over-year in November.
Caesars Republic Scottsdale
Caesars Entertainment Corp. is building its first non-gaming hotel in the United States in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Caesars Entertainment Corp.)
Interior designer Mikel Welch talks about trends for Las Vegas Market
Interior designer Mikel Welch, who also is the on-camera designer for TLC’s Trading Spaces, discusses the trends he sees for the 2019 Las Vegas Winter Market. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
SHOT Show 2019: MEGGITT Virtual Training
MEGGIT showcases its virtual training system at SHOT Show 2019 in Las Vegas.
MGM delivers 700 meals to TSA workers at McCarran
Chefs at Garde Manger at Mandalay Bay provided 700 meals to federal employees who are affected by the government shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
SHOT Show 2019: A "nonsemi-automatic” weapon
Brandon Dunham of Nevada-based Franklin Armory show off the company’s new rifle prototype it calls a “nonsemi-automatic” weapon. The gun does not use a gas system to fire.
Las Vegas-based concrete repair company knows how to beat the heat
ART Concrete Solutions, a Las Vegas concrete-repair firm, addresses the challenges of construction in the extreme heat and sun of Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas based company brings color to concrete in the desert heat
Semco Modern Seamless Surface, a Las Vegas surface engineering company, knows how to put color in concrete construction in the Vegas heat. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fun photo booth at World of Concrete
World of Concrete show at the Las Vegas Convention Center sponsored by DeWalt gives conventioneers a chance for photos with giant tools. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
SHOT Show 2019: Laserstar Technologies
Laerstar Technologies showed off their laser engraving machines, that can be used to personalize anything from guns and knives, to medical tools and household items. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
World of Concrete Show has big equipment on display
World of Concrete Show has big equipment on display at the Las Vegas Convention Center including an impact crusher, concrete pump and a self-erecting portable concrete batch plant. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Shot Show 2019: Kalashnikov USA shows off new products
Jonathan Mossberg of Kalashnikov USA talks about new products on display at Shot Show 2019 in Las Vegas.
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Inside Gaming Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing