39°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Inside Gaming

Have venue additions produced a glut of convention space?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2020 - 6:43 am
 

Next month, Wynn Las Vegas will open its new 430,000-square-foot convention space, an indoor-outdoor golf course setup that may be the most visually stunning meeting location in the city.

A month later, Caesars Entertainment Corp. will open Caesars Forum, a 550,000-square-foot conference center near the bustling Linq Promenade. It will have 300,000 square feet of meeting space and a 100,000-square-foot outdoor plaza, and it will be able to accommodate 10,000 people at a time.

In the summer, the World Market Center will open 315,000 square feet of convention space downtown, calling it The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas.

A year from now, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will expand the Las Vegas Convention Center by 1.4 million square feet, including a new 600,000-square-foot exhibition hall. An outdoor deck will offer a view of the Strip.

The addition of 2.7 million square feet of space begs the question: Is Las Vegas overshooting the need for meeting space?

There are two big motivations for adding convention space. First, Las Vegas will be able to accommodate larger shows, and many of the biggest ones are expanding. The need for elbow room will be evident this week when CES makes its annual visit with over 170,000 people.

The other motivator is that Las Vegas can draw even more big events. The importance of looking beyond the types of shows it has traditionally attracted was demonstrated last month when California-based Oracle Corp. confirmed that the Oracle OpenWorld Code One 2020 developer event — 60,000 people strong — is moving to Las Vegas.

Representatives of CES, the National Association of Broadcasters, MAGIC, the Specialty Equipment Market Association and RECon have met with LVCVA officials to provide coaching on the types of amenities that would help keep their respective shows in Las Vegas. All of them envision the prospect of growing, and CES already is bursting at the seams.

The case for more

Having more venues provides the opportunity to bring fairly large shows to town at times when big events are already on the calendar.

As for new shows, the LVCVA has shown interest in attracting the technology and medical sectors to the city and, in some cases, stealing them away from where they’ve met traditionally. Oracle is a perfect example. The company is located in Silicon Valley and always has met in San Francisco. Higher hotel room prices forced the company to look at other venues, and Las Vegas won out.

In the case of The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, downtown will get the opportunity for a quality meeting facility and not the temporary tent structures near the World Market Center campus. That should boost downtown’s fortunes, especially with new room product coming online later in the year.

Experts say the future growth of the meetings industry may depend on new room inventory. More than 6,000 rooms are expected to be added in Las Vegas over the next two years.

Stowe Shoemaker, dean of UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, said the additional rooms will allow Las Vegas to handle even larger conventions.

Amy Calvert, CEO of the Washington-based Events Industry Council — which represents more than 19,500 companies and properties involved in the events industry — said conventions act like a miniature urban accelerator, bringing thought leaders, researchers, investment and educators to a city.

And conventions could present business leaders with incentives to expand their operations to Las Vegas, according to RCG Economics principal John Restrepo.

The R word

But now, take a look at the dark side.

A recession could make some of those meeting venues dark.

While economists have said they don’t expect a recession within the next two years, Applied Analysis’ Jeremy Aguero said a significant economic downturn would “absolutely” impact the convention industry, even if the shock wouldn’t be felt immediately. Because conventions are often booked years in advance, conventions would likely help stabilize the number of visitors traveling to Las Vegas in the short term.

“There may be fewer attendees, there may be less exhibitors … there may be some conventions that fall off,” Aguero said. But “forward looking bookings are what really matter, and they look pretty healthy in that regard.”

Then there are those in the tech industry who advocate more virtual meetings, calling them far less expensive than traditional conventions.

Las Vegas is betting big — at least $2 billion invested — on meetings and conventions.

A big payoff can be expected if we haven’t overdone it.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
What you missed at CES so far - VIDEO
Catch up on the tech and events presented at CES 2020. ( James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Samsung debuts 8k TV, MicroLED TV at CES 2020 - VIDEO
2020 is set to be a major year for 8k screens, according to Samsung executives. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas resorts welcome dogs to stay
Las Vegas properties are welcoming dogs more than ever. MGM Resorts International announced a new dog-friendly program across all of its Las Vegas properties in December. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Musk 'hopeful' for 2020 completion of underground Las Vegas project - VIDEO
Elon Musk tweeted Friday night that The Boring Company’s underground tunnel project in Las Vegas will be “hopefully fully operational” within the next year. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
World Market Center celebrates topping-off ceremony - VIDEO
Las Vegas elected officials including Councilman Cedric Crear attend topping-off ceremony for the Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas.
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas will be the largest spherical building in the world - VIDEO
The Madison Square Garden Sphere at The Venetian has now been under construction for about one year and is expected to be completed in 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aria still thriving after 10 years - VIDEO
The Aria opened on the heels of the Great Recession and managed to survive. It is now known for its art, environmental sustainability and poker. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino at the Golden Nugget on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fire damages 7 cars at Las Vegas airport parking garage - VIDEO
Firefighters on Saturday morning extinguished a car blaze that damaged six other vehicles in a parking garage at McCarran International Airport. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Changes Everything: Grandma - LVCVA ad
"Grandma" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
Vegas Changes Everything: Chaos - LVCVA ad
"Chaos" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
New allegations involved Steve, Elaine Wynn - VIDEO
The new allegations were presented Friday in a motion that included a 2018 affidavit, alleging former hairstylist Jorgen Nielsen tried to convince a friend to say Steve Wynn raped her and that she bore his son. The affidavit also included new allegations suggesting Elaine Wynn and Nielson orchestrated the assault scandal. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fitness chain Life Time acquires former Sullivan Square site
Fitness chain Life Time has acquired the former Sullivan Square site in Las Vegas for $14 million. The southwest valley property, across the street from Ikea, is little more than a giant hole in the ground. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas in Primm outlet mall changing its name - VIDEO
Chad Dillow, co-owner of Step Right Up, is building his attraction at Prizm Outlets, which recently changed it name from Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, in Primm. It will include 3D trick art, ax throwing, escape rooms and carnival-themed games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Phil Maloof on selling his Palms Place penthouse.
Phil Maloof sold his 59th-floor penthouse at Palms Place. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bleutech announces Las Vegas land purchase deal
Bleutech Park Properties reached a purchase agreement for 210 acres at Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, project spokesman Tom Letizia announced Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at a news conference at the M Resort. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stolen Dodge Challenger found, suspect arrested - VIDEO
A $250,000 custom-built Dodge Challenger was stolen on Oct. 30, 2019, just before it was to be displayed at the Specialty Equipment Market Association trade show in Las Vegas this week. The thief was found by an Nevada Highway Patrol trooper, who rammed the trooper's car with the Challenger and got away. The suspect was ultimately arrested and the car recovered. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terbine's, a tech firm, decision to relocate business from Bay Area to Las Vegas
Terbine's, a tech firm, decision to relocate business from Bay Area to Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A walk through the historic Huntridge Theater in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The Huntridge Theater became a musical venue in 1992 and was a staging ground for groups on the rise and alternative superstars, from Smashing Pumpkins to Sarah McLachlan, the Deftones, Nine Inch Nails, Green Day and Fugazi. The venue has been closed since 2004. This video, taken on Oct. 31, 2019, shows what's left of the theater after 15 years. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International looking to sell another property
MGM Resorts International is working to sell its MGM Grand property on the Las Vegas Strip. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Developer Sam Cherry reveals plans for shareDOWNTOWN.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilwoman Olivia Diaz will attend this event where plans are revealed for a future apartment complex in the Arts District. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion update - VIDEO
Take a drive outside of the new Las Vegas Convention Center expansion project. (Severiano Galvan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience - VIDEO
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo took place at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Southern Nevada could set a new resale-price record in coming months.
The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes – the bulk of the market – was $310,000 in September. Before the economy crashed last decade, prices peaked in June 2006 at $315,000, according to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Walmart container park in Henderson - VIDEO
Henderson could be home to a container park associated with a Walmart Inc. initiative. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World construction update - Video
Resorts World Las Vegas continues its construction on the Las Vegas Strip. Review-Journal studio host Aaron Drawhorn and business reporter Rick Velotta go over the newest updates in the construction. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST