LVCVA on the verge of betting big with underground transit system

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is on the verge of placing one of the biggest bets in its history. It’s the futures bet of all futures bets.

High-occupancy autonomous electric vehicles would run between exhibit halls at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (The Boring Company)

The Hawthorne Test Tunnel, located in Hawthorne, California, was used for research and development of The Boring Company's tunneling and public transportation systems. (The Boring Company)

FILE- In this June 24, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Shares of electric car maker Tesla Inc. tumbled over 9 percent as the markets opened Friday, Sept. 7, after the CEO smoked marijuana during a YouTube video podcast and the company’s accounting chief left after a month on the job. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Oh, there’s blackjack and poker and the roulette wheel,

A fortune won and lost on ev’ry deal,

All you need’s a strong heart and a nerve of steel,

Viva Las Vegas, viva Las Vegas!

— Elvis Presley, “Viva Las Vegas”

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is on the verge of placing one of the biggest bets in its history.

It’s the futures bet of all futures bets.

The 14-member board will gather Wednesday to consider its $358.2 million budget for the 2020 fiscal year — and separately to finalize a $48.7 million contract with Hawthorne, California-based The Boring Company, a spinoff of Elon Musk’s SpaceX venture.

Oh, there’s blackjack and poker and the roulette wheel, A fortune won and lost on ev’ry deal, All you need’s a strong heart and a nerve of steel, Viva Las Vegas, viva Las Vegas! — Elvis Presley, “Viva Las Vegas”

The Boring contract is for the design and construction of an underground people-mover transit system for the Las Vegas Convention Center campus.

The deal would include developing:

— Less than a mile of twin vehicular tunnels.

— One pedestrian tunnel that would link the Platinum lot with the South Hall and eliminate manned crosswalks on Swenson Street.

— Three underground stations: one east of the South Hall, beneath the Platinum parking lot; another at the convergence of the North and Central halls beneath an area currently used as a ride-hailing pickup point; and the other at the west end of the new exhibit hall under construction.

— Elevators and escalators to access the stations.

— All of the back-of-the-house features for lighting, power, video surveillance, ventilation and life safety, cell phone and WiFi systems, intercom and public address systems, and a control room.

Under a schedule provided by Boring — TBC as it is referred to — design and securing regulatory approvals would occur through August with construction beginning in September. TBC plans to have its first tunnel completed by the end of February and the second by the end of April. The project would be completed by November 2020 and available for use a month later, just in time for CES 2021.

The system would use vehicles on Tesla chassis with capacities of up to 16 passengers each. Vehicles would be operated in autonomous mode and offer point-to-point service. That means a passenger boarding at the Platinum lot could ride directly to the new exhibit hall without stopping.

In TBC’s earlier presentations, the company said if the Convention Center system proves capable, there’s no reason why the company couldn’t build a citywide system of tunnels to solve Las Vegas’ growing transportation problem.

But here’s the gamble: The Boring Company has never built the system it describes anywhere. There’s a test track in Hawthorne, but that’s it. No commercial use; no track record of customer satisfaction. Las Vegas would be the proving ground.

For TBC, that’s great. Company officials want to show what their tunnelling machines, that apparently can eat anything in their path, can do.

Reticence for the TBC plan comes from an unlikely source. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, a board member whose husband, Oscar, has been known to place a big wager or two, is concerned that if TBC can’t deliver what it promises it would be a huge setback for the city’s convention business, primed for emergence with a $1.4 billion expansion and renovation underway.

If TBC knocks it out of the park, Las Vegas could eventually get a futuristic transit system — a huge plus with the Las Vegas Monorail foundering and the prospect for light rail nowhere in sight.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill has noted that underground construction minimizes disruptions on the surface and Hill has smartly included a number of contract safeguards to minimize risk.

The subterranean transit system could become a tourist attraction itself with thousands worldwide likely to want a look at the new creation.

TBC will have to get permission from Clark County to burrow under Swenson Street, Desert Inn Road, Paradise Road and Convention Center Drive, according to a map outlining the route. The LVCVA would put its own confidence on display with the route tunnelling beneath the convention center’s Central Hall.

Still, it’s a big bet and a big gamble. Wednesday, we find out if the LVCVA has the nerves of steel to roll the dice.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.