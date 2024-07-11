California manufacturer relocates HQ to Las Vegas

The company cites Las Vegas’ growth as a technology hub in the U.S. as the reason for the move.

Not quite a zoo: How the Mirage made exotic animals part of its brand

Down payment for a house in Las Vegas? A report says you must save this long

Antaira Technologies is relocating its headquarters from Southern California to Las Vegas starting on July 15. (Antaira Technologies)

A California manufacturer of internet equipment announced its moving its headquarters to Las Vegas.

Antaira Technologies, which produces products to support ethernet and other internet operations for businesses, is relocating its headquarters from Brea, California to an office south of the Las Vegas Strip. The company will officially complete the move on July 15.

The company said Las Vegas is one of the fastest-growing technology hubs in the nation and relocating to the area will make its operations more efficient and create easier access to its clients.

“Antaira’s new Global Headquarters is conveniently located just off of the Las Vegas Strip and close to the Harry Reid International Airport,” said Joe Cook, Antaira’s national sales manager for security and transportation, in a statement. “Las Vegas’ strategic location, along with its modern infrastructure, business-friendly climate, and robust economy, makes it the ideal place for Antaira to reach its next level of growth and innovation. We are grateful to become part of the dynamic Las Vegas business community.”

The company was founded in 2005 and has 40 U.S. employees, said a Antaira spokesperson.

Antaira’s new headquarters will occupy about 20,000 square feet in a building just west of Interstate 15 and between Blue Diamond Road and the 215 Beltway.

Shani Coleman, director of the Clark County Office of Community and Economic Development, said Antaira’s relocation will further help diversify Southern Nevada’s economy.

“As my office works to diversify our local economy, companies like Antaira that have a foot in both manufacturing and technology are exactly what Clark County needs to develop a more resilient foundation for future growth,” Coleman said in a statement. “We look forward to what Antaira will do today and bring about for years to come.”

Antaira’s Las Vegas office won’t be its only one as the company also has a presence in Taiwan and Poland.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.