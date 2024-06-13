$1.5M jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
A Hawaiian resident celebrating his son’s 21st birthday won a $1.5 million jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine early Wednesday.
The lucky player wagered $5 on an IGT Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the California just before 4 a.m. and activated the bonus wheel with three 7’s across the payline, according to a news release from Boyd Gaming.
The total payout was $1,569,632.91.
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, was visiting to celebrate his son’s 21st birthday. He credited his winnings to a red envelope he was carrying in his pocket during his visit, symbolizing good luck, prosperity and happiness.
