$1.5M jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

A Hawaiian resident won a $1.5 million jackpot on an IGT Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the C ...
A Hawaiian resident won a $1.5 million jackpot on an IGT Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the California in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Boyd Gaming)
June 13, 2024 - 11:06 am
 

A Hawaiian resident hit a $1.5 million jackpot early Wednesday at a downtown Las Vegas casino.

The lucky player wagered $5 on an IGT Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the California just before 4 a.m. and activated the bonus wheel with three 7’s across the payline, according to a news release from Boyd Gaming.

The total payout was $1,569,632.91.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, was visiting to celebrate his son’s 21st birthday. He credited his winnings to a red envelope he was carrying in his pocket during his visit, symbolizing good luck, prosperity and happiness.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

