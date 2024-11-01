$1.5M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas airport

The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

A slots player won $1,571,616.52 on Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7’s on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. (IGT)

Sure, it’s now November, but one more pun can be done at Halloween’s expense.

A person at Harry Reid International Airport saw boo-tiful things Thursday, winning $1,571,616.52 on Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7’s, according to a spokesperson from IGT, the maker of the Wheel of Fortune machines.

The jackpot came on a $7 spin. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Get all the coins, get the jackpot.

Prosperity Link Dian Shi Cheng Jin

Winnings $11,030 pic.twitter.com/jG8eLtxxa8 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 30, 2024

Who you gonna call?

Bank Buster

Winnings $11,251 pic.twitter.com/sBTOKPkk0Q — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 29, 2024

Excalibur

Way to go, Robert!

Congratulations to our big jackpot winner, Robert! 🎰 Must be 21 years or older. Please gamble responsibly. 1.800.GAMBLER.https://t.co/7AXjqoqopt pic.twitter.com/HBwDHhEB5h — Excalibur Las Vegas (@ExcaliburVegas) October 29, 2024

Fremont

Congrats, Ramon!

After a $1.76 bet this guest is walking out a BIG winner! Congratulations!💰🤑 pic.twitter.com/qVyN2q4W03 — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) October 25, 2024

Gold Coast

Hurray, Travis!

Travis has the magic touch! 🎰✨👇 Congratulations to Travis on his $10,883 jackpot win at Gold Coast Casino! pic.twitter.com/ikanMMUgdp — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) October 23, 2024

And another pair of 5-figure wins.

There's nothing spooky about these BIG WINS! 👻💰 Congratulations to our lucky winners at Gold Coast Casino! pic.twitter.com/NWFD62pH10 — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) October 28, 2024

The Orleans

Not bad for a 75-cent spin.

Small Bets and Big Wins 🤑 Congrats to our guest on the $10k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/TLG0OGr0PL — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) October 31, 2024

Palace Station

Scoring on the Autumn Moon.

Palms

Big spin becomes a big win.

Red Rock Casino

Scoring huge on Multi-Card Keno.

We got a winner! 🎇 This guest won $33,040 on a $20 bet! Woohoo! pic.twitter.com/xXZLa6XL58 — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) October 31, 2024

Sunset Station

Quality haul off a $1.76 spin.

TRIPLE SUPREME XTREME JACKPOT ALERT ❌ ❌ ❌ Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $1.76 and hit a $10,000.00 jackpot💲 💰 💵 pic.twitter.com/p9eITHz3Qr — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 30, 2024

All those diamonds are nice to see.

TDB POKER JACKPOT ALERT♣️ ♥️ ♠️ ♦️ Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $10.00 and hit a $11,588.30 jackpot💲 💰 💵 pic.twitter.com/3NHUxB6FXm — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 29, 2024

Treasure Island

Congratulations, Alisha!

Wildfire Fremont

It’s good to be Happy & Prosperous after a 50-cent spin.

Dragon Link Grand Progressive jackpot hits on a $0.50 bet at Wildfire Fremont for $10,360! pic.twitter.com/jJLKe71AKC — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) October 31, 2024

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

