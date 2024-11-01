$1.5M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas airport

66°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2024 - 12:42 pm
 

Sure, it’s now November, but one more pun can be done at Halloween’s expense.

A person at Harry Reid International Airport saw boo-tiful things Thursday, winning $1,571,616.52 on Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7’s, according to a spokesperson from IGT, the maker of the Wheel of Fortune machines.

The jackpot came on a $7 spin. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

