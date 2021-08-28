10 tribes, eight sports teams get Arizona sports-betting licenses

The Arizona Department of Gaming on Friday announced the 18 sports-wagering licenses that have been awarded, several of them affiliated with Nevada companies.

The Arizona Department of Gaming has licensed 10 Arizona Indian tribes to offer sports wagering, including two with ties to Nevada companies.

The agency late Friday produced the list of 10 tribes that will be allowed to take bets on games beginning Sept. 9. The department also announced that eight professional sports teams and organizations also have been licensed. The Arizona law enabled 10 tribes and 10 sports organizations to request licensing.

“During the rulemaking process for event wagering, the department made it a priority to gather as much public and stakeholder comment as possible, particularly on aspects such as license allocation,” Department of Gaming Director Ted Vogt said in a statement issued Friday. “The allocation decision we are announcing today is a direct result of these efforts, helping to ensure the impartiality and fairness of the process for all applicants.”

Tribes that won licensing and professional affiliates they have partnered with include:

— Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, partnering with SuperBook Sports, which is affiliated with Las Vegas-based Westgate Las Vegas.

— San Carlos Apache Tribe, partnering with Las Vegas-based WynnBET.

— The Hualapai Tribe, based in northwestern Arizona and the closest operation to Las Vegas, partnering with Golden Nugget, Houston, operated by Fertitta Entertainment and its top executive, Tilman Fertitta.

— Quechan Tribe, partnering with UniBet Arizona.

— Tonto Apache, partnering with Kentucky-based Churchill Downs.

— San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, partnering with Digital Gaming Corp., which has offices in Florida and New Jersey.

— The Navajo Nation, the largest tribe in the United States.

— Tohono O’odham Nation.

— Ak-Chin Indian Community.

— Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.

The eight sports teams that were granted licenses include:

— The National Football League’s Arizona Cardinals, partnering with Las Vegas-based BetMGM.

— Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks, partnering with William Hill, which is affiliated with Caesars Entertainment.

— The National Basketball Association Phoenix Suns, partnering with fantasy sports operator FanDuel.

— The Women’s National Basketball Association Phoenix Mercury, partnering with Rhode Island-based Bally’s Corp.

— The Professional Golfers Association’s TPC Scottsdale, partnering with fantasy sports operator DraftKings.

— The NASCAR-affiliated Phoenix Speedway, partnering with Pennsylvania-based Penn National Gaming Inc.

— The Indoor Football League Arizona Rattlers, partnering with Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive.

— The National Hockey League Phoenix Coyotes.

Licensed properties are allowed to begin marketing their products and operating fantasy sports on Saturday. Fantasy sports operators include DraftKings, FanDuel, FFPC, Yahoo, Fantasy Sports Shark and Underdog Sports.

