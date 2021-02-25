67°F
$102K video keno jackpot hits on 20-cent wager

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2021 - 4:53 pm
 
Keno and video poker jackpots connect Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

Sometimes 20 cents goes a long way.

A video keno player hit 10 of 10 spots, triggering a jackpot of $102,070.98 at Palace Station.

The player hit around 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Station Casinos release.

The hits kept coming around 10:30 a.m. at the locals casino when a video poker player turned a $5 wager into $88,157 after hitting a hearts royal flush.

Both winners chose to remain anonymous.

Treasure Island

Christine G. won $29,689 on a Black Gold Wild slots machine.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

