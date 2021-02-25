$102K video keno jackpot hits on 20-cent wager

The player hit around 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Station Casinos release.

Keno and video poker jackpots connect Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

Sometimes 20 cents goes a long way.

A video keno player hit 10 of 10 spots, triggering a jackpot of $102,070.98 at Palace Station.

The hits kept coming around 10:30 a.m. at the locals casino when a video poker player turned a $5 wager into $88,157 after hitting a hearts royal flush.

Both winners chose to remain anonymous.

Treasure Island

Christine G. won $29,689 on a Black Gold Wild slots machine.

We interrupt your normal afternoon scroll to announce our #WinnerWednesday jackpot! Christine G. hit $29,689 and we couldn't be more excited for her! Congrats Christine!!! #Vegas #TreasureIsland #TIVegasWinner https://t.co/FaU6k3HKaq pic.twitter.com/9eDQ6cgSfY — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) February 24, 2021

