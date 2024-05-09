79°F
Downtown hotel-casino plans $20M renovation

El Cortez general manager Adam Weisberg stands in the high limit room at historic hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Traffic passes by the El Cortez on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
May 9, 2024 - 3:53 pm
May 9, 2024 - 3:53 pm
 

One of downtown Las Vegas’ oldest casinos plans to make things new with a $20 million casino renovation.

El Cortez will add two new bars, a restaurant and a coffee shop during expansive renovations that begin this summer, according to a Thursday news release.

The additions come a few years after the property spent $30 million to renovate its original 47 rooms along with renovations to its tower premium rooms, high limit room and casino floor bathrooms, resort officials said.

“We are thrilled to unveil our latest expansion project, which represents a significant milestone for El Cortez and the community of downtown Vegas,” CEO and Chairman Kenny Epstein said in the release. “These enhancements arrive at a pivotal moment of heightened demand from both locals and visitors to Fremont Street. We are excited to continue to elevate the guest experience with these additions, ensuring every visit is filled with comfort, convenience and timeless hospitality.”

Crews will expand the casino’s footprint by 10,000 square feet as part of the project, property representatives said. They’ll also renovate 4,000 square feet of the existing casino floor and the high-limit room. The expansion will also include a Starbucks opening in June 2024 and a modern Asian food concept, Hot Noods by Chinglish, in early 2025. The new bars will be a roulette bar and a show bar that features a 20-by-10 foot screen playing black and white films and live sports action.

The expansion is being led by McCarthy Building Companies, Ike Gaming, JIVE Architecture and interior design firm Kenneth Ussenko Design, according to the release.

“We’re grateful to partner with such an experienced team who understands the significance of this investment for downtown and the El Cortez Hotel & Casino,” Ross Edwards, senior vice president at McCarthy Building Companies, said in the release. ”We’re not just focused on meeting expectations; we’re committed to exceeding them and ensuring a great experience for everyone who walks through the property’s doors.”

The gambling hall on Fremont Street has long held a special place in the city’s history since opening its doors in 1941. The property even earned a place on the National Register of Historic Places in 2013.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

48-hour strike planned at off-Strip resort
By / RJ

Roughly 700 hospitality workers at an off-Strip casino plan to walk off the job for two days after lengthy contract negotiations continue, union officials said Wednesday.

