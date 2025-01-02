$113K slots jackpot hits New Year’s Day in Las Vegas Valley

A California visitor started the new year on a high note by winning a jackpot at a Las Vegas casino.

William V. of California celebrates his $113,411 Grand Jackpot win on the Lightning Link slot machine at Rampart Casino on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Rampart)

A California visitor started the new year on a high note.

William V. turned a $75 gaming session into a six-figure payday Wednesday at Rampart, according to a casino spokesperson.

He was playing a $1 denomination Lightning Link slot machine for about two hours when the Grand Jackpot symbols aligned, delivering a $113,411 payout.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Way to go, Tonya!

Another Christmas present from Binion’s! 🎁🎄 Tonya was playing a Luxury Line Cash Express penny progressive and she got into a bonus & landed the Grand jackpot for a big time $16,366.54 payday! #moneymonday #jackpot #binions #lasvegas #fremont #vegascasino pic.twitter.com/NuENn2lkdb — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) December 30, 2024

Boulder Station

Collecting many Ws on the Boulder Strip.

Double Bonus Poker

Congratulations to this guest who won $20,000 on a $5 bet pic.twitter.com/9akpfzt8WO — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 24, 2024

Dragon Link

Congratulations to this guest who won $10,278.31 with a $1.25 bet pic.twitter.com/7ndCHBHDsT — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 29, 2024

Dragon Link

Congratulations to this guest on winning $15,391.45 with a $1 bet pic.twitter.com/FYJu7ZUZIU — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 25, 2024

Rich Little Hens

Congratulations to this guest on making a $125 and won $10,650 pic.twitter.com/6y9WLlsFHt — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 28, 2024

Huff n Puff

Congratulations to this guest who won $12,952.35 with a $4.50 bet pic.twitter.com/rAf46ir9yE — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 28, 2024

Dragon Link

Congratulations to this guest who made a $1.25 bet and won $12,101.62 pic.twitter.com/AeHuWJGTaV — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 1, 2025

Four Queens

Congrats, Robin!

An early Christmas present for Robin from Arizona! Congratulations on your $13,000 jackpot! 🎰 💵🍾🎁 #fourqueens #lasvegas #jackpot pic.twitter.com/4c8vTHC6oc — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) December 24, 2024

Golden Nugget

A pair of hat tricks.

Jokers Wild

No lyin’. This Regal Link Lion jackpot is sweet. #HadTo

Huge shoutout to the lucky winner at Joker's Wild who hit a JACKPOT of $12,477.07 on the Regal Link Lion machine! All it took was a $1.20 bet! Who's next? pic.twitter.com/JRIOH9JQd0 — Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) December 31, 2024

M Resort

The 10 of hearts is always welcome.

$40,000 Jackpot from this morning! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/EvUVnnIB25 — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) December 30, 2024

The Orleans

Apparently, $125 can get you a few things.

Will the New Year bring you this much luck? 🤞Hats off to this blessed player for walking away with $24,850! 💸 #OrleansCasino #JackpotWinner #LasVegasJackpot #SlotMachine pic.twitter.com/BYcNYkrwJ0 — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) January 2, 2025

Oyo Las Vegas

Hooray, Ruben!

Palms

Nice touch with the fireworks in the background.

we said ‘Happy New Year,’ the slots replied with $33,202. 🤑 palms vip → https://t.co/zVSO6QCvJL#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/L5yzPlYeiq — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 1, 2025

Red Rock Resort

The 7-spots are hot on video keno.

A $16 bet into a nice $29,744 jackpot! 💥 pic.twitter.com/NCRpsc2pRA — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) December 27, 2024

Congratulations to this guest for winning a $31,332 jackpot with a $16 bet! 💸 pic.twitter.com/dTpnJ8aslm — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 1, 2025

Big spins for big wins.

Congratulations to our guest who won $28,299 with a big $45 bet! 💰 pic.twitter.com/A2kOLPPZKV — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) December 29, 2024

Woohoo! This lucky winner got a $26,000 jackpot with a big $30 bet! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/M0YmCVfn4s — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 2, 2025

Rio

Congrats, Robert!

Christmas came early for Robert B., who won a jackpot of nearly $23k on Chica Bonita at Rio last night! 🎰 ✨Happy Holidays ✨🎰 pic.twitter.com/FmLqDQMpmm — Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@RioVegas) December 24, 2024

Sam’s Town

Nice hit, Louise!

Congratulations to Louise from Minnesota! During her brief vacation, she inserted a $20.00 bill and made a $2.40 bet, striking an incredible jackpot of $13,655.00! Now that's what you call luck! pic.twitter.com/ZLUmUR8aRV — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 30, 2024

Congratulations, Sharon!

Shoutout to Sharon for her incredible $11,435 jackpot win on Phoenix Link at Sam’s Town! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/9eSFpaPIdW — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 31, 2024

Great going, Patricia!

Wow! Patricia turned a $1 bet into an incredible win at Sam's Town! She was playing Dragon Link Happy & Prosperous when all 15 money balls filled her screen in the bonus round! pic.twitter.com/WcLiuCIgzX — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 31, 2024

Scoring well on a $1.76 spin.

💸💫 Congratulations to our lucky winner at Sam’s Town! Playing Coin Trio, they scored a whopping $13,828 jackpot with only a $1.76 bet! Talk about a lucky day! 🍀🎉 pic.twitter.com/crUh48jKoz — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 1, 2025

South Point

Gregorio notches a big bingo win!

Bingo Alert! 🎉 Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Gregorio, who won $10,000 on a coverall max bonus! 💰 pic.twitter.com/GXEGhFfLto — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) January 1, 2025

Suncoast

A huge haul on Multi-Card Keno.

🚨 Jackpot Alert! 🚨 One fortunate guest at Suncoast scored an incredible $20,280 on Multi-Card Keno! 🎊 Come join the fun and see if you can be the next big winner! pic.twitter.com/k7sSUEDsmd — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) December 30, 2024

The $1.88 spin does the trick …

💥 Wow! A guest at Suncoast turned a mere $1.88 bet into an incredible $11,782 jackpot on Dancing Drums Prosperity! Who else is feeling lucky? 🍀 pic.twitter.com/FTsyGAyACg — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) December 31, 2024

… and then the 88-cent spin says, “Hold by beer.”

Huge shoutout to our lucky guest at Suncoast! They turned a small $.88 bet into a massive $10,446.35 jackpot on Bao Zhu Zhao Fu Red Festival! Who's next to spin and win? pic.twitter.com/a9pfpUVtCC — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) January 1, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

