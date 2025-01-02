$113K slots jackpot hits New Year’s Day in Las Vegas Valley
A California visitor started the new year on a high note by winning a jackpot at a Las Vegas casino.
William V. turned a $75 gaming session into a six-figure payday Wednesday at Rampart, according to a casino spokesperson.
He was playing a $1 denomination Lightning Link slot machine for about two hours when the Grand Jackpot symbols aligned, delivering a $113,411 payout.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
Way to go, Tonya!
Tonya was playing a Luxury Line Cash Express penny progressive and she got into a bonus & landed the Grand jackpot for a big time $16,366.54 payday!
Boulder Station
Collecting many Ws on the Boulder Strip.
Double Bonus Poker
Congratulations to this guest who won $20,000 on a $5 bet
Dragon Link
Congratulations to this guest who won $10,278.31 with a $1.25 bet
Dragon Link
Congratulations to this guest on winning $15,391.45 with a $1 bet
Rich Little Hens
Congratulations to this guest on making a $125 and won $10,650
Huff n Puff
Congratulations to this guest who won $12,952.35 with a $4.50 bet
Dragon Link
Congratulations to this guest who made a $1.25 bet and won $12,101.62
Four Queens
Congrats, Robin!
An early Christmas present for Robin from Arizona! Congratulations on your $13,000 jackpot!
Golden Nugget
A pair of hat tricks.
JACKPOTS 💵🥳 pic.twitter.com/K3Ze1x313S
JACKPOTS 🎉🎲 pic.twitter.com/e1w5nZjF00
Jokers Wild
No lyin’. This Regal Link Lion jackpot is sweet. #HadTo
Huge shoutout to the lucky winner at Joker's Wild who hit a JACKPOT of $12,477.07 on the Regal Link Lion machine! All it took was a $1.20 bet!
M Resort
The 10 of hearts is always welcome.
$40,000 Jackpot from this morning!
The Orleans
Apparently, $125 can get you a few things.
Hats off to this blessed player for walking away with $24,850!
Oyo Las Vegas
Hooray, Ruben!
Ruben went Bass Fishing and caught a $10,189.89 jackpot!
Palms
Nice touch with the fireworks in the background.
we said 'Happy New Year,' the slots replied with $33,202.
palms vip → https://t.co/zVSO6QCvJL
Red Rock Resort
The 7-spots are hot on video keno.
A $16 bet into a nice $29,744 jackpot!
Congratulations to this guest for winning a $31,332 jackpot with a $16 bet!
Big spins for big wins.
Congratulations to our guest who won $28,299 with a big $45 bet!
Woohoo!
This lucky winner got a $26,000 jackpot with a big $30 bet!
Rio
Congrats, Robert!
Christmas came early for Robert B., who won a jackpot of nearly $23k on Chica Bonita at Rio last night!
🎰 ✨Happy Holidays ✨🎰 pic.twitter.com/FmLqDQMpmm
Sam’s Town
Nice hit, Louise!
Congratulations to Louise from Minnesota! During her brief vacation, she inserted a $20.00 bill and made a $2.40 bet, striking an incredible jackpot of $13,655.00!
Congratulations, Sharon!
Shoutout to Sharon for her incredible $11,435 jackpot win on Phoenix Link at Sam's Town!
Great going, Patricia!
Patricia turned a $1 bet into an incredible win at Sam's Town! She was playing Dragon Link Happy & Prosperous when all 15 money balls filled her screen in the bonus round!
Scoring well on a $1.76 spin.
Congratulations to our lucky winner at Sam's Town! Playing Coin Trio, they scored a whopping $13,828 jackpot with only a $1.76 bet!
South Point
Gregorio notches a big bingo win!
Bingo Alert! 🎉
Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Gregorio, who won $10,000 on a coverall max bonus!
Suncoast
A huge haul on Multi-Card Keno.
One fortunate guest at Suncoast scored an incredible $20,280 on Multi-Card Keno!
The $1.88 spin does the trick …
A guest at Suncoast turned a mere $1.88 bet into an incredible $11,782 jackpot on Dancing Drums Prosperity!
… and then the 88-cent spin says, “Hold by beer.”
Huge shoutout to our lucky guest at Suncoast! They turned a small $.88 bet into a massive $10,446.35 jackpot on Bao Zhu Zhao Fu Red Festival!
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307.