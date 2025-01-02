57°F
Casinos & Gaming

$113K slots jackpot hits New Year’s Day in Las Vegas Valley

William V. of California celebrates his $113,411 Grand Jackpot win on the Lightning Link slot m ...
William V. of California celebrates his $113,411 Grand Jackpot win on the Lightning Link slot machine at Rampart Casino on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Rampart)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2025 - 10:51 am
 

A California visitor started the new year on a high note.

William V. turned a $75 gaming session into a six-figure payday Wednesday at Rampart, according to a casino spokesperson.

He was playing a $1 denomination Lightning Link slot machine for about two hours when the Grand Jackpot symbols aligned, delivering a $113,411 payout.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Way to go, Tonya!

Boulder Station

Collecting many Ws on the Boulder Strip.

Four Queens

Congrats, Robin!

Golden Nugget

A pair of hat tricks.

Jokers Wild

No lyin’. This Regal Link Lion jackpot is sweet. #HadTo

M Resort

The 10 of hearts is always welcome.

The Orleans

Apparently, $125 can get you a few things.

Oyo Las Vegas

Hooray, Ruben!

Palms

Nice touch with the fireworks in the background.

Red Rock Resort

The 7-spots are hot on video keno.

Big spins for big wins.

Rio

Congrats, Robert!

Sam’s Town

Nice hit, Louise!

Congratulations, Sharon!

Great going, Patricia!

Scoring well on a $1.76 spin.

South Point

Gregorio notches a big bingo win!

Suncoast

A huge haul on Multi-Card Keno.

The $1.88 spin does the trick …

… and then the 88-cent spin says, “Hold by beer.”

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

