$129K slots jackpot his in downtown Las Vegas

A familiar face happened to be in the neighborhood to help celebrate a jackpot Monday in downtown Las Vegas.

🚨JACKPOT ALERT 🚨

5 minutes ago, a lucky guest named Renee hit it big on one of our Lock It Link slots, and received a personal visit from our CEO/Owner @DerekJStevens! $129,931.13 richer, just like that.💰 #CircaLasVegas #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/54Qrg0YXPk — Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) August 16, 2021

After Renee scored a Lock It Link jackpot for $129,931.13 at Circa, owner and CEO Derek Stevens, came over to offer congratulations to the winner, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

No other information was available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

A $26 wager turned into a slots jackpot worth $16,259.81.

JACKPOT TIME! 🎰😍

Congrats to this winner who turned a $26 bet into a $16k WIN 👏 pic.twitter.com/2rpgK1xxis — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) August 16, 2021

Sunset Station

A $12,040 jackpot was won after a $50 bet.

Congratulations to this lucky guest who took home a $12,040 Jackpot after a $50 bet! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/S11lcB4aG1 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 16, 2021

