Casinos & Gaming

$129K slots jackpot his in downtown Las Vegas

By Tony Garcia Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2021 - 2:07 pm
 
Circa owner and CEO Derek Stevens, left congratulates Renee, center, on her slots victory Monda ...
Circa owner and CEO Derek Stevens, left congratulates Renee, center, on her slots victory Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (Circa via Twitter)

A familiar face happened to be in the neighborhood to help celebrate a jackpot Monday in downtown Las Vegas.

After Renee scored a Lock It Link jackpot for $129,931.13 at Circa, owner and CEO Derek Stevens, came over to offer congratulations to the winner, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

No other information was available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

A $26 wager turned into a slots jackpot worth $16,259.81.

Sunset Station

A $12,040 jackpot was won after a $50 bet.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

