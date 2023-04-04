48°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

$14M won in largest slot machine jackpot in Reno history

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2023 - 7:18 pm
 
Updated April 3, 2023 - 7:37 pm
A lucky winner at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno won the city's biggest slot machine jackpo ...
A lucky winner at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno won the city's biggest slot machine jackpot in history. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A lucky winner at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno won the city's biggest slot machine jackpo ...
A lucky winner at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno won the city's biggest slot machine jackpot in history. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno saw a record-breaking slot machine jackpot Sunday night.

With just a $10 bet, a player won a $14 million IGT Megabucks jackpot at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, making it the largest slot machine jackpot in Reno history.

The massive hit is also the first Megabucks jackpot to hit in Nevada in two years.

The winner, a Reno woman who asked to remain anonymous, was a longtime guest of the resort, according to a news release from Atlantis. She won the jackpot after playing Megabucks Mega Vault for 40 minutes.

Toni Martinez, IGT vice president of Western Region & Mexico sales, said she was excited the resort could experience “property-wide excitement” after the win.

“With a $10 million top progressive jackpot reset value, no slot jackpot in the U.S. rivals the size or thrill of IGT’s legendary Megabucks game,” Martinez said in a release.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Biggest outbreaks in US of deadly fungus strike Southern Nevada
Biggest outbreaks in US of deadly fungus strike Southern Nevada
2
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal bus stop hit-and-run
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal bus stop hit-and-run
4
CARTOONS: The data harvesting no one cares about
CARTOONS: The data harvesting no one cares about
5
Bishop Gorman star QB commits to Mountain West school
Bishop Gorman star QB commits to Mountain West school
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
$544K slots jackpot hits in Northern Nevada
$544K slots jackpot hits in Northern Nevada
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
$101K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$101K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$363K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$363K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$39K lottery prize connects in Primm
$39K lottery prize connects in Primm