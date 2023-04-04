$14M won in largest slot machine jackpot in Reno history

It was the first Megabucks jackpot to hit in Nevada in two years.

A lucky winner at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno won the city's biggest slot machine jackpot in history. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno saw a record-breaking slot machine jackpot Sunday night.

With just a $10 bet, a player won a $14 million IGT Megabucks jackpot at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, making it the largest slot machine jackpot in Reno history.

The massive hit is also the first Megabucks jackpot to hit in Nevada in two years.

The winner, a Reno woman who asked to remain anonymous, was a longtime guest of the resort, according to a news release from Atlantis. She won the jackpot after playing Megabucks Mega Vault for 40 minutes.

Toni Martinez, IGT vice president of Western Region & Mexico sales, said she was excited the resort could experience “property-wide excitement” after the win.

“With a $10 million top progressive jackpot reset value, no slot jackpot in the U.S. rivals the size or thrill of IGT’s legendary Megabucks game,” Martinez said in a release.

