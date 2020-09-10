86°F
$168K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2020 - 2:59 pm
 

A visitor from Arizona struck it rich on Thursday morning at Treasure Island.

Sherry W. of Bullhead City, Arizona, won $168,854 on a $1 Big Monte Spin & Win slot machine, according to a press release.

THE LATEST