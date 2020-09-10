$168K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
A visitor from Arizona struck it rich on Thursday morning at Treasure Island.
Sherry W. of Bullhead City, Arizona, won $168,854 on a $1 Big Monte Spin & Win slot machine, according to a press release.
We interrupt our usual Winner Wednesday announcement for this GIANT JACKPOT! Sherry W. hit $168,854 this morning and we couldn't be more excited for her! Congrats Sherry!!! #TIVegasWinner https://t.co/0cVd8318cK pic.twitter.com/VowOsvFmJK
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) September 10, 2020