$197K table game win leads jackpot parade on, off Strip

Three recent jackpots hit at Caesars Entertainment Nevada resorts pay out a total of $466,757 to lucky guests.

Brian Rodriguez celebrates with a friend after hitting a jackpot at Bally's. (Caesars Entertainment)

On Saturday, Brian Rodriguez hit a mega jackpot on Blazing 7’s for $197,117.14 at Bally’s, according to a news release.

Rodriguez was in town with friends visiting from Newburgh, New York. He said he would donate a portion to charity, spend some of it on himself, and put the rest toward investments and savings.

Also Saturday, a player hit a straight flush on Three Card Poker at Rio for $96,361.

At Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, a player turned a royal flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’Em into a $173,279.05 payout. The guest frequents the lakeside property and was in town to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary and a sibling’s birthday. With the winnings, they plan to buy a new car and renovate their backyard.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

More than $50,000 was paid out to four lucky players.

Cannery

Cris won an $11,030 jackpot while playing Lightning Link.

Green Valley Ranch

A slots player turned a $2.50 bet into a $15,333 jackpot.

Congratulations to this lucky guest who turned a $2.50 bet into a $15,333 Jackpot! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/MSjtnvGqlJ — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) August 9, 2021

Suncoast

Hitting 9 for 10 spots earned a video keno player $36,000.

*WHEW* how about a $36,000 Keno win!? pic.twitter.com/6JbcnOe1Jl — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) August 9, 2021

Sunset Station

A $25 wager helped one player earn $20,000 after a royal flush hit.

A big $20,000 jackpot! Congrats to this lucky guest that hit a jackpot off a $25 bet. pic.twitter.com/thkEEnWPFM — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 9, 2021

