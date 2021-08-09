$197K table game win leads jackpot parade on, off Strip
Three recent jackpots hit at Caesars Entertainment Nevada resorts pay out a total of $466,757 to lucky guests.
Three people won major jackpots at Caesars Entertainment properties over the weekend, totaling $466,757.
On Saturday, Brian Rodriguez hit a mega jackpot on Blazing 7’s for $197,117.14 at Bally’s, according to a news release.
Rodriguez was in town with friends visiting from Newburgh, New York. He said he would donate a portion to charity, spend some of it on himself, and put the rest toward investments and savings.
Also Saturday, a player hit a straight flush on Three Card Poker at Rio for $96,361.
At Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, a player turned a royal flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’Em into a $173,279.05 payout. The guest frequents the lakeside property and was in town to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary and a sibling’s birthday. With the winnings, they plan to buy a new car and renovate their backyard.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
More than $50,000 was paid out to four lucky players.
Cannery
Cris won an $11,030 jackpot while playing Lightning Link.
Green Valley Ranch
A slots player turned a $2.50 bet into a $15,333 jackpot.
Suncoast
Hitting 9 for 10 spots earned a video keno player $36,000.
Sunset Station
A $25 wager helped one player earn $20,000 after a royal flush hit.
