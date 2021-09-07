$1M draw poker jackpot sets record at Las Vegas Strip resort
A guest at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas had a lucky start to their Labor Day, winning $1 million on a Ten Play draw poker machine.
The win sets the record for largest nonwide area progressive jackpot ever hit at the resort, the resort announced in a statement.
The winner chose to remain anonymous. No other details were immediately available.
