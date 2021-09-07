102°F
$1M draw poker jackpot sets record at Las Vegas Strip resort

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2021 - 5:41 pm
 
A guest at The Cosmopolitan won $1 million on a draw poker machine on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. (The Cosmopolitan)

A guest at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas had a lucky start to their Labor Day, winning $1 million on a Ten Play draw poker machine.

The win sets the record for largest nonwide area progressive jackpot ever hit at the resort, the resort announced in a statement.

The winner chose to remain anonymous. No other details were immediately available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

