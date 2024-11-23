65°F
Casinos & Gaming

$1M jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

November 23, 2024 - 10:06 am
 

A guest turned a $50 bet into more than $1 million at a Strip casino on Thursday.

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was playing Dragon Link by Aristocrat Gaming in the high limit gaming lounge on the Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian, according to a news release.

The guest won the Grand Jackpot of $1,027,980.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

