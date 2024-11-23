$1M jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A guest at The Venetian turned a $50 bet into more than $1 million on Thursday.

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was playing Dragon Link by Aristocrat Gaming in the high limit gaming lounge on the Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian, according to a news release.

The guest won the Grand Jackpot of $1,027,980.

