96°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Casinos & Gaming

$1M jackpot won on table game at The Venetian

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2021 - 6:01 pm
 
A guest playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em at The Venetian was dealt a spade royal flush, earning ...
A guest playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em at The Venetian was dealt a spade royal flush, earning $1,042,938, according to a company spokesperson. (The Venetian)

Spending $5 never felt so good.

A guest playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em at The Venetian was dealt a spade royal flush, earning $1,042,938, according to a company spokesperson.

The jackpot hit Tuesday night, and the winner chose to remain anonymous. Making the $5 side bet made the bettor eligible to win the mega tier of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive.

To win, the player must be dealt a natural spade royal flush. It is the eighth millionaire since the progressive jackpot was launched in 2018 at The Venetian and Palazzo.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada Assembly candidate deserted Army comrades during Iraq war
Nevada Assembly candidate deserted Army comrades during Iraq war
2
James Holzhauer takes playful jab at ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Matt Amodio
James Holzhauer takes playful jab at ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Matt Amodio
3
Raiders sign offensive tackle
Raiders sign offensive tackle
4
Nevada town doesn’t have much, but it has lots of water
Nevada town doesn’t have much, but it has lots of water
5
Black Hole co-founder dies after bout with COVID-19
Black Hole co-founder dies after bout with COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cynthia Kiser Murphey (CHS Communications)
Longtime MGM executive picked to be GM of the Palms
By / RJ

Longtime MGM Resorts International executive Cynthia Kiser Murphey is the new general manager of the Palms, the off-Strip resort acquired by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

 
New Nobu restaurant to open at Paris Las Vegas
By / RJ

In addition to the restaurant, an expansion of the Nobu brand through its partnership with Caesars Entertainment includes a multimillion-dollar update for Caesars’ Nobu Hotel and plans for Nobu Hotels at Harrah’s New Orleans and Caesars Atlantic City.