$1M jackpot won on table game at The Venetian

Spending $5 never felt so good.

A guest playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em at The Venetian was dealt a spade royal flush, earning $1,042,938, according to a company spokesperson.

The jackpot hit Tuesday night, and the winner chose to remain anonymous. Making the $5 side bet made the bettor eligible to win the mega tier of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive.

To win, the player must be dealt a natural spade royal flush. It is the eighth millionaire since the progressive jackpot was launched in 2018 at The Venetian and Palazzo.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

