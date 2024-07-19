$1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
The win was one of several recently in the Las Vegas Valley.
A guest won a slots jackpot worth more than $1 million Sunday on the Las Vegas Strip.
The guest, who chose to remain anonymous, won a $1,039,754 jackpot from a $25 bet on Dragon Link at The Venetian, according to a casino spokesperson.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Lion Link starts the winning.
Cheers to our guest's amazing $10k victory! 🎇 pic.twitter.com/7qh7ds8TJ1
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 9, 2024
Binion’s
Big haul on a 50-cent spin.
$0.50 spin 🤝 $14,953 jackpot😲 🤯
We love to see it! 💵 💰 #binions #lasvegas #moneymonday pic.twitter.com/GoHUtzEo3d
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) July 1, 2024
Boulder Station
Eschewing the deuces once again.
Deuces Wild
Winnings : $ 20,000 pic.twitter.com/SZNQKzNTZs
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) July 2, 2024
Big Buffalo haul.
Buffalo Link
Winnings: $13,306.40 pic.twitter.com/B1Nsku8x3l
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) July 7, 2024
Alliteration is strong with these.
Kismet Kat Whisker Wheels
Winnings: $11,895.95 pic.twitter.com/qmrk2s2UNL
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) July 9, 2024
Crazy Chickens
Winnings: $11,227.81 pic.twitter.com/CBkdH533oE
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) July 5, 2024
Bank Buster
Winnings: $11,518.12 pic.twitter.com/52p4ABKEN5
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) July 6, 2024
Caesars Palace
Having some fun in the high limit room.
Congrats to this lucky @CaesarsRewards guest who won a $142,000 Jackpot playing Dragon Link 🐉
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/EDZFZ1iIiA
— Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) July 1, 2024
California
Craig leading the way downtown!
Winning big is just another day at our casino!🤑🎰 Congratulations winners!🎉 pic.twitter.com/7cAFLmdjlW
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) July 5, 2024
Cannery
More floating coins abound.
Congrats to our guest on the $11k win! pic.twitter.com/yhsC3m8TuG
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) July 6, 2024
Four Queens
A jackpot is so nice, this visitor won them twice.
Big cheers to our Californian player who struck gold, winning over $23,000 total on 2 jackpots! Keep the bets rolling! 🎉🎲🐉💰 #lasvegas #moneymonday #fourqueens #jackpots #dtlv pic.twitter.com/XnHaEWbvBs
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) July 8, 2024
A $16K slots win sets the pace.
Four Queens slots are like the weather in Vegas right now, HOT! 🔥 Swipe to check out just a few of the amazing wins from this weekend! #moneymonday #lasvegas #jackpot #fourqueens #dtlv #vegas pic.twitter.com/MGd3LzXvj1
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) July 8, 2024
Gold Coast
An 80-cent spin does the trick.
A Boyd Rewards member braved the heat and won BIG. 🔥
An 80-CENT BET triggered the Grand Progressive and a $11,186 JACKPOT! 💰 pic.twitter.com/mC7OfrABsx
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) July 6, 2024
Main Street Station
Big checks for big wins.
We have some big winners here!🤑 Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/SR5gpANSge
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) July 6, 2024
The Orleans
Big fan of the river.
This ain't Texas, but there IS hold 'em. ♦️
Check out this AMAZING $20,333 ROYAL FLUSH win from our Table Games Pit! 🤑 👑 pic.twitter.com/XmY9YoDnKR
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) July 6, 2024
Palace Station
Two out of three ain’t bad.
Ultimate X Poker Jackpot!
$14,000 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jwIy71rqrt
— Palace Station (@palacestation) July 9, 2024
Rampart
Way to go, John!
Congrats, John! Our lucky local just snagged $10K in our $50K Red, White and Win drawing! 💰But wait, there's more! Huge shoutout to yesterday's Jackpot winners who took home $20,970 and $13,086! You could be next! #LuckyLocal #BigWins #Jackpot #FeelingLucky #RampartCasino pic.twitter.com/8glYVOLShq
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) July 8, 2024
South Point
Way to go, Gary!
🎉 Bingo Alert! 🎉
Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Gary, who just won $10,000 on a coverall max bonus! 💰 pic.twitter.com/D8auCurgkO
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) July 10, 2024
Sunset Station
Collecting a variety of wins in Henderson.
JACKPOT CARNIVAL GRAND BONUS ALERT🎢 🎡 🎠 🎪 🎆
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $0.75 and hit a $11,849.08 jackpot💰 💲 pic.twitter.com/6cKDwrMhvv
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 2, 2024
RED FESTIVAL JACKPOT ALERT🎆 🔥 🎊
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $4.40 and hit a $52,932.98 jackpot💲 💵 💰 💲 pic.twitter.com/k7yK025eKT
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 3, 2024
BIG HOT FLAMING POT JACKPOT ALERT🔥 💰 🔥
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $0.88 and hit a $10,138.04 jackpot💰 💲 💰 pic.twitter.com/cojme8f1u9
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 3, 2024
Treasure Island
Congrats, Amber-Lea!
Amber-Lea won $13,726 on Solstice Celebration Triple Sparkle Maxi ✨🎰 Congrats to our lucky TI Players Club member! #winnerwednesday #winner #jackpotwinner #slotwinner #casinowinner #lasvegascasino #vegascasino #treasureislandcasino #treasureislandlasvegas pic.twitter.com/YpIUL8TpG5
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) July 3, 2024
