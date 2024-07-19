106°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A guest won a $1,039,754 jackpot from a $25 bet on Dragon Link on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at The ...
A guest won a $1,039,754 jackpot from a $25 bet on Dragon Link on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (The Venetian)
More Stories
Workers buff the MGM lion statue outside the MGM Grand on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Las Vegas ...
17-year-old from England arrested in cyber hackings targeting MGM Resorts
A gaming machine is down at the Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas Friday, July 19, 2024. (K.M ...
Airplanes grounded, slots down: Las Vegas works to recover from tech outage
A mallard is seen swimming in the water in front of The Mirage in Las Vegas in this undated pho ...
George the duck to take up residency at Las Vegas sanctuary
How much did Nevada collect in unused cash-out tickets this year?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2024 - 1:47 pm
 

A guest won a slots jackpot worth more than $1 million Sunday on the Las Vegas Strip.

The guest, who chose to remain anonymous, won a $1,039,754 jackpot from a $25 bet on Dragon Link at The Venetian, according to a casino spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Lion Link starts the winning.

Binion’s

Big haul on a 50-cent spin.

Boulder Station

Eschewing the deuces once again.

Big Buffalo haul.

Alliteration is strong with these.

Caesars Palace

Having some fun in the high limit room.

California

Craig leading the way downtown!

Cannery

More floating coins abound.

Four Queens

A jackpot is so nice, this visitor won them twice.

A $16K slots win sets the pace.

Gold Coast

An 80-cent spin does the trick.

Main Street Station

Big checks for big wins.

The Orleans

Big fan of the river.

Palace Station

Two out of three ain’t bad.

Rampart

Way to go, John!

South Point

Way to go, Gary!

Sunset Station

Collecting a variety of wins in Henderson.

Treasure Island

Congrats, Amber-Lea!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
$109K video poker jackpot hits in North Las Vegas
recommend 2
$269K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
recommend 3
Sizzlin’ hot: June’s top 5 jackpots across Las Vegas Valley
recommend 4
Guest wins nearly $2M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
recommend 5
Want to stay at the Mirage? Rooms are still available
recommend 6
Three-card poker player hits $436K jackpot at Strip casino