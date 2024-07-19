$1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The win was one of several recently in the Las Vegas Valley.

A guest won a $1,039,754 jackpot from a $25 bet on Dragon Link on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (The Venetian)

A guest won a slots jackpot worth more than $1 million Sunday on the Las Vegas Strip.

The guest, who chose to remain anonymous, won a $1,039,754 jackpot from a $25 bet on Dragon Link at The Venetian, according to a casino spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Lion Link starts the winning.

Cheers to our guest's amazing $10k victory! 🎇 pic.twitter.com/7qh7ds8TJ1 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 9, 2024

Binion’s

Big haul on a 50-cent spin.

Boulder Station

Eschewing the deuces once again.

Deuces Wild

Winnings : $ 20,000 pic.twitter.com/SZNQKzNTZs — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) July 2, 2024

Big Buffalo haul.

Alliteration is strong with these.

Kismet Kat Whisker Wheels

Winnings: $11,895.95 pic.twitter.com/qmrk2s2UNL — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) July 9, 2024

Caesars Palace

Having some fun in the high limit room.

Congrats to this lucky @CaesarsRewards guest who won a $142,000 Jackpot playing Dragon Link 🐉 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/EDZFZ1iIiA — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) July 1, 2024

California

Craig leading the way downtown!

Winning big is just another day at our casino!🤑🎰 Congratulations winners!🎉 pic.twitter.com/7cAFLmdjlW — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) July 5, 2024

Cannery

More floating coins abound.

Congrats to our guest on the $11k win! pic.twitter.com/yhsC3m8TuG — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) July 6, 2024

Four Queens

A jackpot is so nice, this visitor won them twice.

Big cheers to our Californian player who struck gold, winning over $23,000 total on 2 jackpots! Keep the bets rolling! 🎉🎲🐉💰 #lasvegas #moneymonday #fourqueens #jackpots #dtlv pic.twitter.com/XnHaEWbvBs — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) July 8, 2024

A $16K slots win sets the pace.

Four Queens slots are like the weather in Vegas right now, HOT! 🔥 Swipe to check out just a few of the amazing wins from this weekend! #moneymonday #lasvegas #jackpot #fourqueens #dtlv #vegas pic.twitter.com/MGd3LzXvj1 — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) July 8, 2024

Gold Coast

An 80-cent spin does the trick.

A Boyd Rewards member braved the heat and won BIG. 🔥 An 80-CENT BET triggered the Grand Progressive and a $11,186 JACKPOT! 💰 pic.twitter.com/mC7OfrABsx — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) July 6, 2024

Main Street Station

Big checks for big wins.

We have some big winners here!🤑 Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/SR5gpANSge — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) July 6, 2024

The Orleans

Big fan of the river.

This ain't Texas, but there IS hold 'em. ♦️ Check out this AMAZING $20,333 ROYAL FLUSH win from our Table Games Pit! 🤑 👑 pic.twitter.com/XmY9YoDnKR — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) July 6, 2024

Palace Station

Two out of three ain’t bad.

Ultimate X Poker Jackpot! $14,000 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jwIy71rqrt — Palace Station (@palacestation) July 9, 2024

Rampart

Way to go, John!

Congrats, John! Our lucky local just snagged $10K in our $50K Red, White and Win drawing! 💰But wait, there's more! Huge shoutout to yesterday's Jackpot winners who took home $20,970 and $13,086! You could be next! #LuckyLocal #BigWins #Jackpot #FeelingLucky #RampartCasino pic.twitter.com/8glYVOLShq — Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) July 8, 2024

South Point

Way to go, Gary!

🎉 Bingo Alert! 🎉 Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Gary, who just won $10,000 on a coverall max bonus! 💰 pic.twitter.com/D8auCurgkO — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) July 10, 2024

Sunset Station

Collecting a variety of wins in Henderson.

JACKPOT CARNIVAL GRAND BONUS ALERT🎢 🎡 🎠 🎪 🎆 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $0.75 and hit a $11,849.08 jackpot💰 💲 pic.twitter.com/6cKDwrMhvv — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 2, 2024

RED FESTIVAL JACKPOT ALERT🎆 🔥 🎊 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $4.40 and hit a $52,932.98 jackpot💲 💵 💰 💲 pic.twitter.com/k7yK025eKT — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 3, 2024

BIG HOT FLAMING POT JACKPOT ALERT🔥 💰 🔥 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $0.88 and hit a $10,138.04 jackpot💰 💲 💰 pic.twitter.com/cojme8f1u9 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 3, 2024

Treasure Island

Congrats, Amber-Lea!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

