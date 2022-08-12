1st bet wins in renovated Caesars Palace casino dome

Juan Fresquez Jr. of Mansfield, Texas, rolled a seven on the first toss of the dice Friday as Caesars Palace unveiled its renovated casino dome.

Gambler Juan Fresquez Jr., of Texas, center, tosses the first dice in craps at Caesars as they unveil their renovated casino dome on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, near Las Vegas. (LtoR) Fred Turner looks on with Joe Lipari as Juan Fresquez Jr., tosses with Benny Figgen and Bob Berkman. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Caesars unveils its renovated casino dome within a main gaming area on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Caesars unveils its renovated casino dome with chandelier centerpiece within a main gaming area on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Gambler Juan Fresquez Jr., left, shakes hands with Caesars Regional Vice President Sean McBurney as they unveil their renovated casino dome on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Caesars unveils its renovated casino dome within a main gaming area on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Gambler Juan Fresquez Jr., of Texas, center, tosses the first dice in craps at Caesars as they unveil their renovated casino dome on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Caesars unveils its renovated casino dome with chandelier centerpiece within a main gaming area on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Caesars unveils its renovated casino dome within a main gaming area on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Caesars Palace casino dome returned to action with a winner.

Juan Fresquez Jr. of Mansfield, Texas, rolled a seven on the first toss of the dice Friday as Caesars Palace unveiled its renovated casino dome, a gaming area just inside the front entrance made famous in films such as “Rain Man” and “The Hangover.”

The dome’s makeover includes a new chandelier that cost more than $1 million “just for the crystals,” Sean McBurney, regional president and general manager of Caesars Palace, said. The chandelier features tentacle-like strings of crystals flowing out across the dome.

“There’s so much history here,” McBurney said. “Frank Sinatra was playing at these tables. The Rat Pack was playing at these tables. Tom Cruise has filmed here. Robert Redford has filmed here. So we wanted to do something to honor the legacy, but to raise the level of luxury to match the rest of the resort.”

The ceiling was removed but put back in the same configuration as the original, McBurney said. The renovation also included new columns and carpet.

Caesars Palace is undergoing a series of renovations. The casino unveiled a new front entrance in February with a 15-foot-tall statue of Augustus Caesar.

A new lobby bar is expected to open in September, McBurney said.

Fresquez was a “lucky customer” who happened to get a chance at the first roll, McBurney said. The dice were delivered to Fresquez by Benny Figgins, who has been a dealer at Caesars Palace from the first day it opened on Aug. 5, 1966.

“He’s been here the whole time,” McBurney said. “He was about to retire, and he said, ‘I don’t want to retire until all this is done.’ Great guy.”

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.