Jose N. of Las Vegas, a Rampart regular, hit the Pai Gow Progressive for $147,622 after playing for 30 minutes. (Rampart Casino)

Dollar Storm slot machine (Rampart Casino)

Two locals hit jackpots worth nearly $250,000 last weekend at Rampart Casino.

Jose N. of Las Vegas, a Rampart regular, hit the Pai Gow Progressive for $147,622 after playing for 30 minutes.

Another unnamed local won $97,971 playing the Dollar Storm slots on a $3.75 bet.

