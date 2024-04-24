88°F
Off-Strip hotel-casino president stepping down

The Rio is shown in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. The exterior will have new paint and ...
The Rio is shown in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. The exterior will have new paint and new lighting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2024 - 5:34 pm
 
Updated April 23, 2024 - 5:39 pm

The president of the off-Strip Rio is stepping down due to an undisclosed health concern, the company announced late Tuesday.

Trevor Scherrer, who has been responsible for the Rio’s operational transition from Caesars Entertainment ownership and the recruitment of the Rio’s executive leadership team, will stay with the company until a successor is found.

“What Trevor has been able to accomplish to date has been truly remarkable, but Trevor’s health is of the utmost importance to all of us at Dreamscape and the Rio team,” Eric Birnbaum, founder of Dreamscape, the company that operates Rio, said in an emailed release. “While it’s difficult to see him leave, we fully support his decision to focus on his health and spend time with his family.”

Caesars completed the $516.3 million sale of the Rio to New York-based Dreamscape in late 2019 and the company has since invested millions of dollars in remodeling projects since the acquisition.

Scherrer had more than three decades of hospitality industry experience in Las Vegas before formally joining the Dreamscape team last year. He held executive positions at MGM Grand, The Mirage, New York-New York and Resorts World Las Vegas prior to heading the Rio.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

