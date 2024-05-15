$200K video poker jackpot hits at west Las Vegas Valley casino
The win was one of several recently across the region.
A Las Vegas resident had a very memorable night on a video poker machine Tuesday at Suncoast.
The guest, who wishes to remain anonymous, wagered $250 on a Double Double Bonus Poker machine and landed a spade royal flush. The lucky draw earned the player a $200,000 jackpot, according to a casino spokesperson.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Some video keno fun to start the roundup.
Now that's a win!
Congrats to our guest on the $13k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/GbAFCVhZGz
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) May 8, 2024
Boulder Station
All the buffaloes for a buck.
BUFFALO LINK - BONUS GRAND
LOCAL WINS: $11, 377.40 pic.twitter.com/1m1BAmoT9R
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 10, 2024
California
Today’s Top 10 List is from downtown Las Vegas.
These lucky guests were living in jackpot paradise in April.🌴🌺 Congratulations! 💰 pic.twitter.com/el6aM0Bpre
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) May 9, 2024
Cannery
Congrats, John!
Round of applause for John! He just bagged $12k from the 5 Aces Progressive on Face-Up Pai-Gow! 🍀🎲 pic.twitter.com/oZtMbY12NP
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) May 7, 2024
Ellis Island
A Tarzan vs. Wild machine did just that Monday for $21,457.90.
Fremont
Sharing the joy.
Luck lives here! 💰 Congratulations to our top April jackpots. 🎰 pic.twitter.com/dz4HGG0dbi
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) May 10, 2024
Can't stop, won't stop with the jackpots!🤑💰 Congratulations lucky guests! pic.twitter.com/qz6rHvca6S
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) May 10, 2024
Gold Coast
Way to go, Tommy!
BIG BINGO WINNERS call us home!
We were on fire for this edition of POWER BINGO, complete with Tommy winning the $50K COVERALL! 🤑
No need for FOMO: sign up for our next session in August today.
👉 https://t.co/Uk8lI9kGSY pic.twitter.com/DeDojsl0xF
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) May 9, 2024
Green Valley Ranch
Getting more from your $40.
Four Card Keno JACKPOT!
Bet → $40
WIN → $40,000! pic.twitter.com/jmkgHDFZdU
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) May 8, 2024
Climbing for your reward.
Buffalo Ascension JACKPOT!
Congrats to the lucky guest who hit the Super Stampede bonus and took home $36,731.40! pic.twitter.com/CTjjyVqOW7
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) May 9, 2024
Not bad for $1.
🐖 Huff N' Even More Puff JACKPOT!
Bet → $1.00
WIN → $15,766.01 pic.twitter.com/LCpv3egj2z
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) May 10, 2024
M Resort
A little more scratch for the San Gennaro Feast.
Mini win of the day (you guys really love buffalo slots)! 🎰 🦬 pic.twitter.com/0PzNOMICAG
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) May 10, 2024
Main Street Station
Just in time for Helldorado.
Yeehaw, what a wild win for this lucky guest.🤠 Congratulations!🤑🎰 pic.twitter.com/i41YKyMKN3
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) May 11, 2024
Palms
Don’t know exactly how this was won, but it was good for more than $33,000.
jackpot vibes all the way! 🎉💸 keep spinning and winning - you're a total slot sensation.
play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/toUOzQxyGD#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/JZ12TKA3M2
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) May 9, 2024
Plaza
Way to go, Dwayne!
Congrats to Dwayne on his $50,000 Super Bingo Coverall win! #PlazaLV #vegas #onlyvegas #bingo #jackpot #dtlv pic.twitter.com/1N0249D6PN
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) May 10, 2024
Sam’s Town
Let’s hear it for Weslynn! The Utah native, a bingo player at the casino for over 25 years, won the Bingo Bonus Coverall on Wednesday for $12,775.
Santa Fe Station
Having fun in the northwest.
CONGRATS to this local who hit a $14,662.57 Grand Progressive Jackpot on Dragon Link last night. pic.twitter.com/Puzkf7rW7T
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 8, 2024
$10,452.96 jackpot! Congrats to this Santa Fe guest, hitting a progressive on 88 Fortunes Money Coins last night. pic.twitter.com/NGFsJKn7rS
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 15, 2024
South Point
Hurray Dennis!
Nothing beats the thrill of a big win!🎉
With 5 aces in Pai Gow, Dennis took home $24,357! Congratulations, Dennis! 👏💰 pic.twitter.com/Cs0CrxKp75
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) May 6, 2024
Suncoast
A $25 hand becomes $10K with a couple more aces.
Congratulations to the lucky guest who turned their visit into a $10,000 payday on Double Double Bonus Poker! Dive into the excitement - your jackpot moment might just be a play away! pic.twitter.com/8TeLuEI4Ws
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 7, 2024
Way to go, Porsha!
From the deep blue sea to a sea of green! 💸 Porsha's epic win of $10,605 on Ocean Spin is making waves. 🌊 Congratulations on the catch of the day! 🐠 pic.twitter.com/V0u0bzJML6
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 6, 2024
Wooly bully.
Toro! Toro! 🐂🏆💵 And the crowd goes wild over this incredible $10,569 win! pic.twitter.com/e0IYd8qECW
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 10, 2024
To continue old songs, fall on me.
Cheers to the latest Suncoast Casino jackpot winner who took home $12,370 from Cash Falls! 🎉 Who’s joining us this weekend to chase their own win? pic.twitter.com/qkE85exwd2
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 11, 2024
Sunset Station
Big haul for a $4.40 spin.
🎆🎇 BAO ZHU ZHAO FU JACKPOT 🎇🎆
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning a whopping $52,086.14 with a $4.40 total bet 👌🤯💰 pic.twitter.com/flnMjp62aa
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 7, 2024
Treasure Island
Congratulations, Charles!
Jackpot dreams come true win you’re a TI Players Club member! Congrats to Charles on his big win of $10,000 💰🎰 #winnerwednesday #jackpotwinner #slots #lasvegascasino #lasvegasstrip #treasureislandlasvegas pic.twitter.com/l2ji1asixv
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) May 8, 2024
Way to go, Shelly!
The TI Players Club magic is real! Shelly won $14,780 playing Keno at Breeze Bar 🍹💰🎰 #winnerwednesday #jackpot #keno #treasureislandcasino #treasureislandlasvegas pic.twitter.com/VowjscL6Sv
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) May 15, 2024
