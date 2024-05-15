$200K video poker jackpot hits at west Las Vegas Valley casino

The win was one of several recently across the region.

Side bet pays off for $1.9M at Strip casino

Moulin Rouge site gets 8 hours of gambling 69 years after heyday

A video poker jackpot hit for $200,000 on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Suncoast casino in Las Vegas. (Suncoast)

A Las Vegas resident had a very memorable night on a video poker machine Tuesday at Suncoast.

The guest, who wishes to remain anonymous, wagered $250 on a Double Double Bonus Poker machine and landed a spade royal flush. The lucky draw earned the player a $200,000 jackpot, according to a casino spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Some video keno fun to start the roundup.

Now that's a win! Congrats to our guest on the $13k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/GbAFCVhZGz — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) May 8, 2024

Boulder Station

All the buffaloes for a buck.

BUFFALO LINK - BONUS GRAND

LOCAL WINS: $11, 377.40 pic.twitter.com/1m1BAmoT9R — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 10, 2024

California

Today’s Top 10 List is from downtown Las Vegas.

These lucky guests were living in jackpot paradise in April.🌴🌺 Congratulations! 💰 pic.twitter.com/el6aM0Bpre — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) May 9, 2024

Cannery

Congrats, John!

Round of applause for John! He just bagged $12k from the 5 Aces Progressive on Face-Up Pai-Gow! 🍀🎲 pic.twitter.com/oZtMbY12NP — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) May 7, 2024

Ellis Island

A Tarzan vs. Wild machine did just that Monday for $21,457.90.

Fremont

Sharing the joy.

Luck lives here! 💰 Congratulations to our top April jackpots. 🎰 pic.twitter.com/dz4HGG0dbi — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) May 10, 2024

Can't stop, won't stop with the jackpots!🤑💰 Congratulations lucky guests! pic.twitter.com/qz6rHvca6S — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) May 10, 2024

Gold Coast

Way to go, Tommy!

BIG BINGO WINNERS call us home! We were on fire for this edition of POWER BINGO, complete with Tommy winning the $50K COVERALL! 🤑 No need for FOMO: sign up for our next session in August today. 👉 https://t.co/Uk8lI9kGSY pic.twitter.com/DeDojsl0xF — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) May 9, 2024

Green Valley Ranch

Getting more from your $40.

Four Card Keno JACKPOT! Bet → $40

WIN → $40,000! pic.twitter.com/jmkgHDFZdU — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) May 8, 2024

Climbing for your reward.

Buffalo Ascension JACKPOT! Congrats to the lucky guest who hit the Super Stampede bonus and took home $36,731.40! pic.twitter.com/CTjjyVqOW7 — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) May 9, 2024

Not bad for $1.

🐖 Huff N' Even More Puff JACKPOT! Bet → $1.00

WIN → $15,766.01 pic.twitter.com/LCpv3egj2z — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) May 10, 2024

M Resort

A little more scratch for the San Gennaro Feast.

Mini win of the day (you guys really love buffalo slots)! 🎰 🦬 pic.twitter.com/0PzNOMICAG — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) May 10, 2024

Main Street Station

Just in time for Helldorado.

Yeehaw, what a wild win for this lucky guest.🤠 Congratulations!🤑🎰 pic.twitter.com/i41YKyMKN3 — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) May 11, 2024

Palms

Don’t know exactly how this was won, but it was good for more than $33,000.

jackpot vibes all the way! 🎉💸 keep spinning and winning - you're a total slot sensation. play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/toUOzQxyGD#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/JZ12TKA3M2 — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) May 9, 2024

Plaza

Way to go, Dwayne!

Sam’s Town

Let’s hear it for Weslynn! The Utah native, a bingo player at the casino for over 25 years, won the Bingo Bonus Coverall on Wednesday for $12,775.

Santa Fe Station

Having fun in the northwest.

CONGRATS to this local who hit a $14,662.57 Grand Progressive Jackpot on Dragon Link last night. pic.twitter.com/Puzkf7rW7T — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 8, 2024

$10,452.96 jackpot! Congrats to this Santa Fe guest, hitting a progressive on 88 Fortunes Money Coins last night. pic.twitter.com/NGFsJKn7rS — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 15, 2024

South Point

Hurray Dennis!

Nothing beats the thrill of a big win!🎉 With 5 aces in Pai Gow, Dennis took home $24,357! Congratulations, Dennis! 👏💰 pic.twitter.com/Cs0CrxKp75 — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) May 6, 2024

Suncoast

A $25 hand becomes $10K with a couple more aces.

Congratulations to the lucky guest who turned their visit into a $10,000 payday on Double Double Bonus Poker! Dive into the excitement - your jackpot moment might just be a play away! pic.twitter.com/8TeLuEI4Ws — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 7, 2024

Way to go, Porsha!

From the deep blue sea to a sea of green! 💸 Porsha's epic win of $10,605 on Ocean Spin is making waves. 🌊 Congratulations on the catch of the day! 🐠 pic.twitter.com/V0u0bzJML6 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 6, 2024

Wooly bully.

Toro! Toro! 🐂🏆💵 And the crowd goes wild over this incredible $10,569 win! pic.twitter.com/e0IYd8qECW — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 10, 2024

To continue old songs, fall on me.

Cheers to the latest Suncoast Casino jackpot winner who took home $12,370 from Cash Falls! 🎉 Who’s joining us this weekend to chase their own win? pic.twitter.com/qkE85exwd2 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 11, 2024

Sunset Station

Big haul for a $4.40 spin.

🎆🎇 BAO ZHU ZHAO FU JACKPOT 🎇🎆 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning a whopping $52,086.14 with a $4.40 total bet 👌🤯💰 pic.twitter.com/flnMjp62aa — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 7, 2024

Treasure Island

Congratulations, Charles!

Way to go, Shelly!

