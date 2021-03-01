$204K jackpot hits for Arizona visitor on the Strip
The lucky player brought his wife to Las Vegas to celebrate her 50th birthday.
A visitor from Arizona is glad he made the trek to his neighboring state.
The man, who brought his wife to Las Vegas to celebrate her 50th birthday, hit a mega progressive jackpot on Three Card Poker for $204,770 at Planet Hollywood Resort.
The winning royal flush connected Saturday after they had played for about 30 minutes, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Their plans for the unexpected birthday present were to renovate their home, upgrade their upcoming vacation plans and buy a new truck.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
Dragon Link-Golden Century hit for jackpots worth $12,197 and $10,249.
California
An 88-cent wager turned into a $22,287.77 payout.
Another small wager developed into a $10,422.08 jackpot.
The Orleans
A Dancing Drums machine hit for $19,145.
Wicked Wheel was kind enough to share this $15,162 jackpot.
