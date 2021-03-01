61°F
Casinos & Gaming

$204K jackpot hits for Arizona visitor on the Strip

March 1, 2021 - 11:57 am
 
(Caesars Entertainment)

A visitor from Arizona is glad he made the trek to his neighboring state.

The man, who brought his wife to Las Vegas to celebrate her 50th birthday, hit a mega progressive jackpot on Three Card Poker for $204,770 at Planet Hollywood Resort.

The winning royal flush connected Saturday after they had played for about 30 minutes, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Their plans for the unexpected birthday present were to renovate their home, upgrade their upcoming vacation plans and buy a new truck.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Dragon Link-Golden Century hit for jackpots worth $12,197 and $10,249.

California

An 88-cent wager turned into a $22,287.77 payout.

Another small wager developed into a $10,422.08 jackpot.

The Orleans

A Dancing Drums machine hit for $19,145.

Wicked Wheel was kind enough to share this $15,162 jackpot.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

