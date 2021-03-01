$204K jackpot hits for Arizona visitor on the Strip

The lucky player brought his wife to Las Vegas to celebrate her 50th birthday.

A visitor from Arizona is glad he made the trek to his neighboring state.

The man, who brought his wife to Las Vegas to celebrate her 50th birthday, hit a mega progressive jackpot on Three Card Poker for $204,770 at Planet Hollywood Resort.

The winning royal flush connected Saturday after they had played for about 30 minutes, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Their plans for the unexpected birthday present were to renovate their home, upgrade their upcoming vacation plans and buy a new truck.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Dragon Link-Golden Century hit for jackpots worth $12,197 and $10,249.

California

An 88-cent wager turned into a $22,287.77 payout.

An 88-cent wager turned into a $22,287.77 payout.

Another small wager developed into a $10,422.08 jackpot.

❗❗ Check out this incredible win❗❗

This lucky winner hit the grand progressive betting $1.76 to win $10,422.08!!

The Orleans

A Dancing Drums machine hit for $19,145.

Dancing to the beat of the drums and this $19,145 jackpot at The Orleans!

Wicked Wheel was kind enough to share this $15,162 jackpot.

You are a wicked winner! Congrats to the winner of this $15,162 jackpot at The Orleans!

