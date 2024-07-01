$269K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

The win was one of several jackpots recently in the Las Vegas Valley.

A local player won $269,965 in pai gow poker Friday, June 28, 2024, at The Orleans in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

A local player started his weekend strong at The Orleans.

The player won $269,965 after drawing a seven-card straight flush on pai gow poker, according to a casino spokesperson.

The jackpot hit late Friday.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Feeling fine on 5 Treasures

Congrats on the fantastic $12k victory,! 💰🎉 pic.twitter.com/6eqc7KkGjX — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 1, 2024

Boulder Station

Getting all the gongs.

Getting all the deuces on a $50 wager.

Deuces Wild

Winnings : $10,000 pic.twitter.com/dJjij5j5cS — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) July 1, 2024

California

Big win off a $10 spin.

Congratulations to this lucky winner! After a $10 bet, this guest walked out with $22,000!!!🤑🎉 pic.twitter.com/zQ1c2TFyDy — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) June 30, 2024

Cannery

Mmmm … toasty.

A toast to our guest who hit it big with an amazing $11k win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1KA8jhidqB — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) June 29, 2024

Four Queens

Cleaning up on wagers less than $1.

Sometimes it doesn’t even take a dollar 💵 Check out all these amazing wins where the bet was less than a dollar 👏🎉#fourqueens #moneymonday #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/PFWGxWWYVE — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) July 1, 2024

Fremont

An $18,000 Dragon Link: Golden Century win sets the pace.

We're celebrating some big jackpots!🤑 Help us congratulate these guests on their fantastic wins.🎉 pic.twitter.com/K09igWpSlp — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) June 30, 2024

Gold Coast

Hold them all.

A $3.75 hand delivered this TRIPLE ROYAL FLUSH for a huge SUPER ACE BONUS $16,111 JACKPOT! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/gSwLiR6cLJ — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) June 29, 2024

Main Street Station

Honoring a pair of five-figure wins.

We're back with some 5-digit jackpots!💰 Congratulations to these lucky winners.🎉 pic.twitter.com/2UsEmQcZs9 — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) June 30, 2024

The Orleans

Breaking in the high limit room.

$50 spin ➡️ $52,947 WIN DRAGON CASH sure brought the heat to the High Limit Room recently 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bjv9gOrpp9 — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) June 29, 2024

Plaza

Way to go, Erin!

Santa Fe Station

No deuces, no problem.

Nothing like hitting a royal. Congrats to this local Boarding Pass holder on Deuces Wild Bonus Poker! pic.twitter.com/E3Kv6Lq5W0 — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) July 1, 2024

South Point

Getting paid on a $6 spin.

Jackpot Alert! Congratulations to this lucky local who won more than $34,000 on Dragon Spin! 🐉💰 pic.twitter.com/vAoRnem5zf — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) July 1, 2024

Suncoast

No thinking necessary.

Luck was on their side! Our latest jackpot winner was dealt a royal flush with no deuces on Deuces Wild Five Play Draw Poker and won $13,707! You could be next! pic.twitter.com/iG6NQ4e54N — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 28, 2024

