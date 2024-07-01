$269K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
The win was one of several jackpots recently in the Las Vegas Valley.
A local player started his weekend strong at The Orleans.
The player won $269,965 after drawing a seven-card straight flush on pai gow poker, according to a casino spokesperson.
The jackpot hit late Friday.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Feeling fine on 5 Treasures
Congrats on the fantastic $12k victory,! 💰🎉 pic.twitter.com/6eqc7KkGjX
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 1, 2024
Boulder Station
Getting all the gongs.
Dragon Link
Winning: $11,546.24 pic.twitter.com/dYbBaOQFW4
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 29, 2024
Getting all the deuces on a $50 wager.
Deuces Wild
Winnings : $10,000 pic.twitter.com/dJjij5j5cS
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) July 1, 2024
California
Big win off a $10 spin.
Congratulations to this lucky winner! After a $10 bet, this guest walked out with $22,000!!!🤑🎉 pic.twitter.com/zQ1c2TFyDy
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) June 30, 2024
Cannery
Mmmm … toasty.
A toast to our guest who hit it big with an amazing $11k win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1KA8jhidqB
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) June 29, 2024
Four Queens
Cleaning up on wagers less than $1.
Sometimes it doesn’t even take a dollar 💵 Check out all these amazing wins where the bet was less than a dollar 👏🎉#fourqueens #moneymonday #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/PFWGxWWYVE
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) July 1, 2024
Fremont
An $18,000 Dragon Link: Golden Century win sets the pace.
We're celebrating some big jackpots!🤑 Help us congratulate these guests on their fantastic wins.🎉 pic.twitter.com/K09igWpSlp
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) June 30, 2024
Gold Coast
Hold them all.
A $3.75 hand delivered this TRIPLE ROYAL FLUSH for a huge SUPER ACE BONUS $16,111 JACKPOT! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/gSwLiR6cLJ
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) June 29, 2024
Main Street Station
Honoring a pair of five-figure wins.
We're back with some 5-digit jackpots!💰 Congratulations to these lucky winners.🎉 pic.twitter.com/2UsEmQcZs9
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) June 30, 2024
The Orleans
Breaking in the high limit room.
$50 spin ➡️ $52,947 WIN
DRAGON CASH sure brought the heat to the High Limit Room recently 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bjv9gOrpp9
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) June 29, 2024
Plaza
Way to go, Erin!
Congratulations to on her Erin on her $21,549 Grand win! #PlazaLV #Vegas #DTLV #Onlyvegas #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/8X4jft6r0k
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) June 29, 2024
Santa Fe Station
No deuces, no problem.
Nothing like hitting a royal. Congrats to this local Boarding Pass holder on Deuces Wild Bonus Poker! pic.twitter.com/E3Kv6Lq5W0
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) July 1, 2024
South Point
Getting paid on a $6 spin.
Jackpot Alert! Congratulations to this lucky local who won more than $34,000 on Dragon Spin! 🐉💰 pic.twitter.com/vAoRnem5zf
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) July 1, 2024
Suncoast
No thinking necessary.
Luck was on their side! Our latest jackpot winner was dealt a royal flush with no deuces on Deuces Wild Five Play Draw Poker and won $13,707! You could be next! pic.twitter.com/iG6NQ4e54N
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 28, 2024
