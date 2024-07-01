$269K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

105°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2024 - 1:53 pm
 

A local player started his weekend strong at The Orleans.

The player won $269,965 after drawing a seven-card straight flush on pai gow poker, according to a casino spokesperson.

The jackpot hit late Friday.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Feeling fine on 5 Treasures

Boulder Station

Getting all the gongs.

Getting all the deuces on a $50 wager.

California

Big win off a $10 spin.

Cannery

Mmmm … toasty.

Four Queens

Cleaning up on wagers less than $1.

Fremont

An $18,000 Dragon Link: Golden Century win sets the pace.

Gold Coast

Hold them all.

Main Street Station

Honoring a pair of five-figure wins.

The Orleans

Breaking in the high limit room.

Plaza

Way to go, Erin!

Santa Fe Station

No deuces, no problem.

South Point

Getting paid on a $6 spin.

Suncoast

No thinking necessary.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

