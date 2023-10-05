87°F
Casinos & Gaming

$277K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2023 - 11:13 am
 
A player at Caesars Palace won a $277,900 jackpot playing slots Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
A player at Caesars Palace won a $277,900 jackpot playing slots Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
A player at Caesars Palace won a $277,900 jackpot playing slots Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at Cae ...
A player at Caesars Palace won a $277,900 jackpot playing slots Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A player at Caesars Palace won a $277,900 jackpot playing slots, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The jackpot on the Black Diamond machine hit at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the spokesman said.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Horseshoe Las Vegas

A big haul for a Let It Ride player.

Sunset Station

Genghis Khan brings it home.

The $25 wager scores well.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

