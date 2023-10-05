$277K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.
A player at Caesars Palace won a $277,900 jackpot playing slots, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
The jackpot on the Black Diamond machine hit at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the spokesman said.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Horseshoe Las Vegas
A big haul for a Let It Ride player.
Congratulations to this lucky guest who hit a mega jackpot for $91,198 over the weekend!🎰🍾 #TheLegendHasArrived
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/C0QiD2QA26
— Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) October 2, 2023
Sunset Station
Genghis Khan brings it home.
DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉🐉🐉
Congrats to a lucky guest for hitting the grand & winning $11,344.35 with a $1 bet 😄👍💰 pic.twitter.com/BHpeKQzIHA
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 2, 2023
The $25 wager scores well.
DOUBLE DBL BONUS VIDEO POKER JACKPOT 👑 ♠️
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a royal flush in spades & winning $20,000 with a $25 bet 😁👍🎉 pic.twitter.com/sJxnA3BB4H
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 5, 2023
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.