$277K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.

A player at Caesars Palace won a $277,900 jackpot playing slots Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A player at Caesars Palace won a $277,900 jackpot playing slots Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A player at Caesars Palace won a $277,900 jackpot playing slots, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The jackpot on the Black Diamond machine hit at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the spokesman said.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Horseshoe Las Vegas

A big haul for a Let It Ride player.

Congratulations to this lucky guest who hit a mega jackpot for $91,198 over the weekend!🎰🍾 #TheLegendHasArrived 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/C0QiD2QA26 — Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) October 2, 2023

Sunset Station

Genghis Khan brings it home.

DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉🐉🐉 Congrats to a lucky guest for hitting the grand & winning $11,344.35 with a $1 bet 😄👍💰 pic.twitter.com/BHpeKQzIHA — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 2, 2023

The $25 wager scores well.

DOUBLE DBL BONUS VIDEO POKER JACKPOT 👑 ♠️ Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a royal flush in spades & winning $20,000 with a $25 bet 😁👍🎉 pic.twitter.com/sJxnA3BB4H — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 5, 2023

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.