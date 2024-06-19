95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$277K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A Mississippi Stud player hit a progressive jackpot worth $277,550.75 at Horseshoe Las Vegas on ...
A Mississippi Stud player hit a progressive jackpot worth $277,550.75 at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Sunday, June 16, 2024, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Horseshoe Las Vegas)
A Mississippi Stud player hit a progressive jackpot worth $277,550.75 at Horseshoe Las Vegas on ...
A Mississippi Stud player hit a progressive jackpot worth $277,550.75 at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Sunday, June 16, 2024, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Horseshoe Las Vegas)
More Stories
YouTube streamer Brian Christopher plays on his new slot machine Brian Christopher's Pop'N Pays ...
This slot influencer, a familiar face in Vegas, is teaming up with BetMGM
Several Las Vegas Strip properties include 24-hour fitness centers as amenities for hotel guest ...
What Strip hotels have 24-hour gyms?
The Red Rock Hotel and Casino in Summerlin. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
Station Casinos must bargain with Culinary at Red Rock, labor panel rules
Guests wait to check in at the Bellagio on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts In ...
FTC seeks order forcing MGM to respond to cyberattack probe
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2024 - 2:58 pm
 

A Caesars Rewards member in town for the 55th annual World Series of Poker hit it big on another game at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Following an intense 75 minutes of Mississippi Stud gameplay on Sunday, the fortunate player hit a progressive jackpot worth $277,550.75.

The thrilled winner, who refers to his wife as his “lucky charm,” called the encounter “unbelievable.” His extraordinary trip has been made even more exciting by his choice to use a portion of his fortune to guarantee a seat in the WSOP’s $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em World Championship, also known as the Main Event.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Downtown casino plans its largest holiday fireworks show to date
recommend 2
Strip visitor from Canada gets dealt 5 aces for $219K sidebet jackpot
recommend 3
North Strip casino taking unlimited free parking away
recommend 4
Own a piece of The Mirage: Las Vegas resort prepares to sell furnishings
recommend 5
MGM topples food donation goal, surpassing 5M meals
recommend 6
Downtown Las Vegas casino looks for downsized game to go big