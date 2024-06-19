$277K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A Caesars Rewards member in town for the World Series of Poker hit a different type of jackpot on the Strip.

A Caesars Rewards member in town for the 55th annual World Series of Poker hit it big on another game at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Following an intense 75 minutes of Mississippi Stud gameplay on Sunday, the fortunate player hit a progressive jackpot worth $277,550.75.

The thrilled winner, who refers to his wife as his “lucky charm,” called the encounter “unbelievable.” His extraordinary trip has been made even more exciting by his choice to use a portion of his fortune to guarantee a seat in the WSOP’s $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em World Championship, also known as the Main Event.

