$282K California lottery ticket sold in Primm

A Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Primm for Sunday’s California Lottery drawing has hit for six figures.

People line up for lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store on the Nevada-California border near Primm on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Two tickets in California matched Sunday’s winning numbers of 7, 17, 19, 20 and 35.

Primm Valley Lotto and a 7-Eleven in Tustin in Southern California had the winning tickets.

Each winner will receive $282,079.

By the way, Monday’s Powerball drawing is at $285 million, and Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is at $325 million.

