Casinos & Gaming

$282K California lottery ticket sold in Primm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2022 - 9:04 am
 
People line up for lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store on the Nevada-California bor ...
People line up for lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store on the Nevada-California border near Primm on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Primm for Sunday’s California Lottery drawing has hit for six figures.

Two tickets in California matched Sunday’s winning numbers of 7, 17, 19, 20 and 35.

Primm Valley Lotto and a 7-Eleven in Tustin in Southern California had the winning tickets.

Each winner will receive $282,079.

By the way, Monday’s Powerball drawing is at $285 million, and Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is at $325 million.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

