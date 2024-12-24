44°F
$335K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

The Palms is shown during a celebration for the one year anniversary of San Manuel Band of Miss ...
The Palms is shown during a celebration for the one year anniversary of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians reopening The Palms in Las Vegas Thursday, April 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2024 - 7:44 am
 

A local player will be celebrating a green Christmas with plenty of Benjamins.

He won $335,301.93 after drawing a royal flush on Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em jackpot at the Palms, according to a casino spokesperson.

Flop comes through at South Point

A guest won $114,925 on Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em.

Other jackpots across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

A $25 wager pays off.

A $1 spin pays off better.

Now that’s arriving in style.

California

Ed sets the pace at the downtown establishment.

Fremont

Getting those 7s in order.

Golden Nugget

A pair of 5-figure jackpots are recognized.

Main Street Station

“ ’Twas the week before Christmas …”

Oyo Las Vegas

Congrats, Edgar!

Palace Station

Louie has something to say.

Palms

Good looking postcards, as always.

Red Rock Casino

Getting things in order.

Finding fun in video poker and video keno.

Santa Fe Station

Way to go, Aaron!

Keeping it local.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

