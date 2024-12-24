$335K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.
A local player will be celebrating a green Christmas with plenty of Benjamins.
He won $335,301.93 after drawing a royal flush on Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em jackpot at the Palms, according to a casino spokesperson.
Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em didn’t hold back. 👀
$5 progressive bet turned into $335,301.93 on Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em.
you could be next → https://t.co/71HJlqXaY7#playstayslay pic.twitter.com/ahLY4VrlI3
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) December 22, 2024
Flop comes through at South Point
A guest won $114,925 on Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em.
Huge congratulations to our lucky winner who hit the Royal Flush on the Flop Jackpot at Ultimate Texas Hold'em, taking home an incredible win of $114,925!💰 pic.twitter.com/AvxbhmC3Q5
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) December 18, 2024
Other jackpots across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
A $25 wager pays off.
Dbl Dbl Bonus Poker
Congratulations to this guest who made a $25 bet and won $10,000 pic.twitter.com/i686Zoq0IH
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 22, 2024
A $1 spin pays off better.
Tiger Dragon
Congratulations to this guest who won $11,723.17 with a $1 bet pic.twitter.com/D5ZTZarBmX
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 21, 2024
Now that’s arriving in style.
Congrats to Vegas’ newest resident on your big $19,587 Progressive Countdown Coverall while playing at last night’s session with her grandma 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uRLvEHZIuj
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) December 21, 2024
California
Ed sets the pace at the downtown establishment.
Check out these 5-digit jackpots. Congratulations lucky winners!🤑🎉 pic.twitter.com/KPtkJSBaig
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) December 21, 2024
Fremont
Getting those 7s in order.
This lucky guest turned $15 into $50,000! Congratulations!🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/qt0uIMUny6
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) December 21, 2024
Golden Nugget
A pair of 5-figure jackpots are recognized.
JACKPOTS 🎲🏆 pic.twitter.com/pbh9NEBAmk
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) December 19, 2024
Main Street Station
“ ’Twas the week before Christmas …”
After a $5 bet this lucky guest walked out with $21,365! Congratulations!🤑 pic.twitter.com/HHJEMljjUw
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) December 21, 2024
Oyo Las Vegas
Congrats, Edgar!
🎉 Big congrats to Edgar for hitting it big with a $10,048 win on Grand Prog! 🤑 What a way to start the Holidays! 🥂 #JackpotWinner #OYOLasVegas #LuckyDay #VivaLasVegas pic.twitter.com/RJDtwTTDLi
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) December 24, 2024
Palace Station
Louie has something to say.
Louie's Gold Jackpot Alert! 🚨 🚨 🚨
$10,104.14 pic.twitter.com/dVNLBqXF8e
— Palace Station (@palacestation) December 19, 2024
Palms
Good looking postcards, as always.
$2.64 hit nothing but net. $22,946.27 jackpot win. 🔥
palms vip → https://t.co/9yqqosRASs#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/g0UB9Yen4J
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) December 18, 2024
forget stockings, $40K is stuffed in this $10 bet. 🎄🎰
palms vip → https://t.co/Szq3IPEP8L#playstayslay #jackpot pic.twitter.com/i4d9Af4Zu6
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) December 23, 2024
Red Rock Casino
Getting things in order.
Congratulations to our guest who won a $44,725 jackpot with a Sequential Royal Flush on a $1.25 bet! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/6w1gu3Ehm0
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) December 23, 2024
Finding fun in video poker and video keno.
Big $28,975 win on a big $100 bet! 😄 pic.twitter.com/PElwkBNHnT
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) December 19, 2024
✨ FOUR CARD KENO WIN ✨
Congratulations to our guest on winning a $40,800 jackpot with a $16 bet! pic.twitter.com/zb5bsMhS85
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) December 18, 2024
Santa Fe Station
Way to go, Aaron!
A holiday congrats to local Aaron who won 100% of the Crazy 4 Poker progressive jackpot with 4 aces, winning $36,253 at Santa Fe! pic.twitter.com/G6RbX2ITN7
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) December 24, 2024
Keeping it local.
.88 bet turns to a $21,243.37 WIN for this local Boarding Pass holder.
A nice holiday surprise: he hit the Grand Progressive on Dancing Drums. pic.twitter.com/equQELbWnj
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) December 23, 2024
