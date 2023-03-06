55°F
Casinos & Gaming

$341K table game jackpot hits at Laughlin casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2023 - 3:28 pm
 
A guest won $341,831 after hitting a royal flush on Mississippi Stud Poker this past weekend at ...
A guest won $341,831 after hitting a royal flush on Mississippi Stud Poker this past weekend at Harrah’s Laughlin, the casino reported on its Twitter account Monday, March 6, 2023. (Caesars Entertainment)

A pair of six-figure jackpots were won on Caesars Entertainment properties over the weekend.

Megan, who is from Olympia, Wash., won $341,831 after hitting a royal flush on Mississippi Stud Poker this past weekend at Harrah’s Laughlin, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

On Sunday at Caesars Palace, a guest hit a $100,000 jackpot playing video poker, according to Caesars.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Lynda Carter is happy.

Boulder Station

Big Buffalo and Lightning Link wins.

California

Big arm from Thomas!

Fremont

Way to go, Susan!

Main Street Station

The choo-choo is good.

Palace Station

A good $1.76 investment.

Rampart

No deuces, no problem.

Sam’s Town

A plethora of winners down Boulder Highway.

Santa Fe Station

More fun with Dancing Drums.

Sunset Station

Hearts royal flush pays well.

Tropicana Laughlin

Another winner down south.

Wildfire on Lake Mead

Once again, it’s Dancing Drums.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

THE LATEST
An M Resort security guard rides past an autonomous, human-sized robot, M Bot, as it patrols M ...
Say hello to M-Bot: Security robot roams M Resort parking lot
By / RJ

The K5, nicknamed M-Bot by M Resort staff, patrols can speak to patrons to greet or warn them – but more importantly, it can see and hear while on patrol, providing a live feed to the security office and a record to go back to if needed.

Mandalay Bay on the Strip, seen in 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Strip casino fire leads to evacuations
By / RJ

Just after 11 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department was dispatched to a resort “for reports of smoke showing near the roofline,” the department said.

