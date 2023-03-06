$341K table game jackpot hits at Laughlin casino
A pair of six-figure jackpot were won on Caesars Entertainment properties over the weekend.
A pair of six-figure jackpots were won on Caesars Entertainment properties over the weekend.
Megan, who is from Olympia, Wash., won $341,831 after hitting a royal flush on Mississippi Stud Poker this past weekend at Harrah’s Laughlin, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
On Sunday at Caesars Palace, a guest hit a $100,000 jackpot playing video poker, according to Caesars.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
Lynda Carter is happy.
Congratulations to the Lucky Winner for hitting an Awesome $14,95.74 jackpot.#moneymonday #fremontstreetexpirence #jackpots pic.twitter.com/eZTSXTUwiY
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) March 6, 2023
Boulder Station
Big Buffalo and Lightning Link wins.
BUFFALOOOOOOO JACKPOT 🦬
BET ➡️ $1.00
WON ➡️ $12,455.46 pic.twitter.com/G4AypH0UGt
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 3, 2023
LIGHTNING LINK JACKPOT ⚡️
BET 👉 $5.00
WON 👉 $11,089.43 pic.twitter.com/8BGbDj1GAj
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 6, 2023
California
Big arm from Thomas!
🔥🎲 GOLDEN ARM ALERT 🎲🔥
Thomas got his jacket and immortalized himself in CAL LEGEND with a massive 80 MINUTE turn at the table! pic.twitter.com/A4wSacnuvo
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) March 4, 2023
Fremont
Way to go, Susan!
Well, that's certainly one way to celebrate Texas Independence Day! 🤠
Susan did her Lone Star State proud this past Thursday with this incredible $10,137.59 handpay from SAVANNA LION, all while betting $1.50 per spin! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/xHgEXkEkL8
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) March 4, 2023
Main Street Station
The choo-choo is good.
With handpays like this, it's easy to be LUXURIOUS! 🤑
This lucky Nevada local pulled out of the Station with $10,001.25 when they hit the BONUS feature off a $25 spin. 🚂 pic.twitter.com/xJ4gAxqJaj
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) March 4, 2023
Palace Station
A good $1.76 investment.
FORTUNE AGE DELUXE JACKPOT 🔥
BET 👉 $1.76
WON 👉 $15,000.00 pic.twitter.com/lv9sLz4naa
— Palace Station (@palacestation) March 3, 2023
Rampart
No deuces, no problem.
Good Morning! Congratulation to this player on winning $40K today! We hope your day will be as full of good fortune as this lucky player's. https://t.co/bQaazsuljy#jackpotwinner #luckywinner #luckycasino #vegaswinner #lasvegaswinner #vegasjackpot #vegasweekend #vegasbound pic.twitter.com/ERQG2WwQAj
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) March 2, 2023
Sam’s Town
A plethora of winners down Boulder Highway.
This lucky guest hit the Dancing Drums Grand Progressive off an $8.80 bet, taking home a whopping $11,109.72‼️ pic.twitter.com/3bs39jx5Ua
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 1, 2023
🅰🅲🅴🆂 🅰🅻🅻 🅾🆅🅴🆁 🆃🅷🅴 🅿🅻🅰🅲🅴! pic.twitter.com/ChcK8iIKVa
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 2, 2023
🐖 This lucky guest cracked the Piggy Bank betting just $.50 to shake out this $12,712.04 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/bTNTPCSP63
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 3, 2023
🐲 This guest was the lucky winner of a Dragon Link progressive in the amount of 10,892.98! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/r5asjN8AFj
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 4, 2023
Santa Fe Station
More fun with Dancing Drums.
.88 bet, $27,381 win!
Congrats to this Boarding Pass holder who hit a nice Dancing Drums progressive. pic.twitter.com/mZKYHFSEFU
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) March 6, 2023
Sunset Station
Hearts royal flush pays well.
A ROYAL FLUSH! Congrats to our lucky guest! 🎰💰
Bet: $25
Won: $20,000 pic.twitter.com/xeSMm3KEMU
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 4, 2023
Tropicana Laughlin
Another winner down south.
Congratulations to this guest who won $16,043 😍 🤩 🤑
We love to see our guests win big!!!
Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/CBg7kbBpu5
— Tropicana Laughlin (@TropLaughlin) March 6, 2023
Wildfire on Lake Mead
Once again, it’s Dancing Drums.
A lucky guest left our Lake Mead location feeling quite prosperous after hitting the Grand jackpot on Dancing Drums $12,362.77. Congrats to the big winner! pic.twitter.com/8JuX0zu3J3
— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) March 3, 2023
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.