$341K table game jackpot hits at Laughlin casino

A pair of six-figure jackpot were won on Caesars Entertainment properties over the weekend.

A guest won $341,831 after hitting a royal flush on Mississippi Stud Poker this past weekend at Harrah’s Laughlin, the casino reported on its Twitter account Monday, March 6, 2023. (Caesars Entertainment)

A pair of six-figure jackpots were won on Caesars Entertainment properties over the weekend.

Megan, who is from Olympia, Wash., won $341,831 after hitting a royal flush on Mississippi Stud Poker this past weekend at Harrah’s Laughlin, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

On Sunday at Caesars Palace, a guest hit a $100,000 jackpot playing video poker, according to Caesars.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Lynda Carter is happy.

Boulder Station

Big Buffalo and Lightning Link wins.

BUFFALOOOOOOO JACKPOT 🦬

BET ➡️ $1.00

WON ➡️ $12,455.46 pic.twitter.com/G4AypH0UGt — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 3, 2023

LIGHTNING LINK JACKPOT ⚡️

BET 👉 $5.00

WON 👉 $11,089.43 pic.twitter.com/8BGbDj1GAj — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 6, 2023

California

Big arm from Thomas!

🔥🎲 GOLDEN ARM ALERT 🎲🔥 Thomas got his jacket and immortalized himself in CAL LEGEND with a massive 80 MINUTE turn at the table! pic.twitter.com/A4wSacnuvo — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) March 4, 2023

Fremont

Way to go, Susan!

Well, that's certainly one way to celebrate Texas Independence Day! 🤠 Susan did her Lone Star State proud this past Thursday with this incredible $10,137.59 handpay from SAVANNA LION, all while betting $1.50 per spin! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/xHgEXkEkL8 — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) March 4, 2023

Main Street Station

The choo-choo is good.

With handpays like this, it's easy to be LUXURIOUS! 🤑 This lucky Nevada local pulled out of the Station with $10,001.25 when they hit the BONUS feature off a $25 spin. 🚂 pic.twitter.com/xJ4gAxqJaj — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) March 4, 2023

Palace Station

A good $1.76 investment.

FORTUNE AGE DELUXE JACKPOT 🔥

BET 👉 $1.76

WON 👉 $15,000.00 pic.twitter.com/lv9sLz4naa — Palace Station (@palacestation) March 3, 2023

Rampart

No deuces, no problem.

Sam’s Town

A plethora of winners down Boulder Highway.

This lucky guest hit the Dancing Drums Grand Progressive off an $8.80 bet, taking home a whopping $11,109.72‼️ pic.twitter.com/3bs39jx5Ua — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 1, 2023

🐖 This lucky guest cracked the Piggy Bank betting just $.50 to shake out this $12,712.04 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/bTNTPCSP63 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 3, 2023

🐲 This guest was the lucky winner of a Dragon Link progressive in the amount of 10,892.98! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/r5asjN8AFj — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 4, 2023

Santa Fe Station

More fun with Dancing Drums.

.88 bet, $27,381 win! Congrats to this Boarding Pass holder who hit a nice Dancing Drums progressive. pic.twitter.com/mZKYHFSEFU — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) March 6, 2023

Sunset Station

Hearts royal flush pays well.

A ROYAL FLUSH! Congrats to our lucky guest! 🎰💰

Bet: $25

Won: $20,000 pic.twitter.com/xeSMm3KEMU — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) March 4, 2023

Tropicana Laughlin

Another winner down south.

Congratulations to this guest who won $16,043 😍 🤩 🤑

We love to see our guests win big!!! Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/CBg7kbBpu5 — Tropicana Laughlin (@TropLaughlin) March 6, 2023

Wildfire on Lake Mead

Once again, it’s Dancing Drums.

A lucky guest left our Lake Mead location feeling quite prosperous after hitting the Grand jackpot on Dancing Drums $12,362.77. Congrats to the big winner! pic.twitter.com/8JuX0zu3J3 — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) March 3, 2023

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.