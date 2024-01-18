$344K winning lottery ticket sold in Primm

A Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Primm for Wednesday’s California Lottery drawing has hit for six figures.

People line up outside of the Primm Valley Lotto Store to buy the Mega Million lottery tickets, on Monday, July 31, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye



The winning numbers were 20, 21, 25, 29 and 32, and the prize was $344,733.

The Primm Valley Lotto store is the closest outlet for southern Nevada ticket buyers as lotteries in Nevada are prohibited by the state constitution.

For those seeking larger prizes, Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is at $236 million and Saturday’s Powerball is set for $120 million.

